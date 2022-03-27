New York Mets Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The New York Mets are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

New York Mets | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the NL East as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals NL East BetOnline Free Play NY Mets 89.5 Atlanta Braves 89.5 Philadelphia Phillies 82.5 Miami Marlins 76.5 Washington Nationals 71.5

2022 NL West Win Total Favorites – New York Mets and Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are both going to be coming into the MLB season tied with an 89.5 season win total according to BetOnline. When factoring in the type of roster that the New York Mets have, it definitely makes sense. When also factoring in the type of season the Atlanta Braves had a year ago and coming off a World Series title, they also make sense.

New York Mets Win Total | Best Mets Win Total Bets

The New York Mets have probably the strongest roster in all of baseball heading into the season. With the type of squad the Mets have, I think it would be shocking if they didn’t win at least 90 games.

Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, Chris Bassitt, and a few other minor components helped the Mets improve their team during the offseason. The Mets had, without a question, had the best offseason of this season, if not the last decade.

When you consider that the Mets already have Jacob deGrom, probably the best pitcher of all time, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and a few more high-level players, it appears that they will be able to reach that 90 win number.

The NL East is one of baseball’s most intriguing divisions, resulting in the Mets total wins requirement for gamblers to benefit a little difficult,

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies made some impressive off-season additions, and the Miami Marlins are a young team with a strong pitching staff.

Despite the fact that all of these other teams are among the best in the National League, I believe the Mets are head and shoulders above everyone else, and will be seen by their win total. I believe that not only will this Mets club win 90 games next season, but that they’ll also have a chance to win 100.

Personally, I expect them to win more than 89.5 games next season. This club has a legitimate opportunity to win the World Series, and I believe it will show during the regular season.