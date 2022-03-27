New York Yankees Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The New York Yankees are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

New York Yankees | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the AL East as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals AL East BetOnline Free Play NY Yankees 92,5 Toronto Blue Jays 91.5 Tampa Bay Rays 89.5 Boston Red Sox 85.5 Baltimore Orioles 61.5

2022 AL East Win Total Favorites – New York Yankees

Although this might sound like a surprise to some, the New York Yankees are going to be coming in with the highest win total for the American League East this year according to BetOnline. The Yankees need to win 93 games for bettors to profit. Considering that the Yankees didn’t make the type of moves that people were hoping for during the offseason, bettors can definitely do this as a surprise.

New York Yankees Win Total | Best Yankees Win Total Bets

The New York Yankees will not only have the highest victory total in the American League East this season, but they will also have the second-highest win total in all of baseball, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have a 96.5-win prediction, while the Yankees have a 92.5-win season.

It’s somewhat questionable why the Yankees are expected to win so many games, but they’re still one of the top teams in baseball, as I’ve already stated in a few other articles on them.

People love to pick on the Yankees because they didn’t make the big off-season move that everyone expected them to, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still be the club that everyone knows they can be. Any club with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ Lemahieu, Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, and a few other key players should be able to compete regardless of whether or not they acquired another top hitter.

Although the Yankees have enough potential to reach that win total, and even surpassed it by a few games, I believe that taking the under on this one is the better choice. Winning 93 games in Major League Baseball is never easy, and while the Yankees have the talent to achieve so, the AL East Division makes it even more difficult.

Unfortunately, this New York Yankees club has always dealt with injuries, which is another issue that makes me concerned about them.

Personally, I think the Yankees will win fewer than 93 games next season.