Oscars Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets | 2022 Academy Awards Odds

Oscars Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets | 2022 Academy Awards Odds

The 94th edition of the Oscars takes place this Sunday, March 27th from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. This year’s awards ceremony features a number of great films, with actors and actresses who are up for first-time awards for their roles in a number of stellar films. Oscar odds have been posted since the nominees were announced last month. Since then, line movement has shaken out a number of stand-out betting favorites, with a number of categories all but wrapped up with shoo-in nominees.

In this article, we will explore the top betting markets for the 2022 Academy Awards, and all the best Oscar odds on the betting board.

Best Actor Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actor are listed below via BetOnline.

Actor – Movie Best Actor Odds BetOnline Free Play
Will Smith – King Richard -900 BetOnline logo
Benedict Cumberbatch – the Power of the Dog +450 BetOnline logo
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom! +1200 BetOnline logo
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth +4000 BetOnline logo
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos +4000 BetOnline logo

Will Smith Odds on Favorite to Win Best Actor | 2022 Oscars Odds

Will Smith is the odds on favorite to win the Academy Award for Best Actor on Sunday night for his portrayal of Richard Williams, in the biographical film King Richard. Smith has been nominated for four Oscars in his acting career but has never taken home the coveted golden statue, which has drawn some ire towards the academy in previous years. This year, Will Smith is a shoo-in for Best Actor, after portraying the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in superb fashion in King Richard, which is also nominated for best picture.

Best Actress Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Actress are listed below via BetOnline.

Actress – Movie Best Actress Odds BetOnline Free Play
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye -155 BetOnline logo
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers +300 BetOnline logo
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter +550 BetOnline logo
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos +600 BetOnline logo
Kristen Stewart – Spencer +900 BetOnline logo

Jessica Chastain Odds on Favorite to Win Best Actress | 2022 Oscars Odds

Jessica Chastain is the odds on favorite to win her first Oscar on Sunday night for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in the biographical film The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Chastain was in a neck and neck race on the odds board with Nicole Kidman, who is also nominated for her portrayal of Lucile Ball in the movie Being the Ricardos. However, as the Oscars have drawn closer, the betting line on Chastain has become heavily juiced, while Kidman’s odds have swelled significantly. Chastain has been nominated for an Academy Award three times but has never won.

Best Picture Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds

The odds for Best Picture are listed below via BetOnline.

Movie Odds BetOnline Free Play
The Power of the Dog -115 BetOnline logo
CODA -110 BetOnline logo
Belfast +1000 BetOnline logo
West Side Story +5000 BetOnline logo
King Richard +5000 BetOnline logo
Dune +5000 BetOnline logo
Drive My Car +5000 BetOnline logo
Don’t Look Up +10,000 BetOnline logo
Licorice Pizza +12,500 BetOnline logo
Nightmare Alley +15,000 BetOnline logo

The Power of the Dog vs. CODA for Best Picture | 2022 Academy Award Odds

The Oscar Odds on this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture are a relative toss-up. In one corner, The Power of the Dog. A Western psychological drama directed by Jane Campion. The film has been acclaimed for its tackling of a number of wide-ranging themes such as love and loss, resentment, masculinity, and sexuality.

In the opposing corner, CODA. A coming-of-age comedic drama directed by Sian Heder. The film is an English remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Belier. The film stars Emilia Jones, an eponymous CODA (child of death adults), and follows the story of a small town Gloucester fishing family that struggles to keep their business afloat, while Jones’ character Ruby Rossi comes to terms with her own personal aspirations for life.

The Power of the Dog is the slight betting favorite at odds of -110, while CODA is in a photo finish position at odds of -115 headed into Sunday evening.

Best Oscars Prediction | Best 2022 Oscars Bets

The best bet of the 2022 Academy Awards is in the category of Best Picture, as CODA is lined in a pick’em position against the psychological western film The Power of the Dog. While The Power of the Dog is a great film, there is far more substance to its counterpart. CODA pushes the concept of ‘musical’ to a place it has never been, and may never go again. CODA breathes new life into a genre and makes you rethink what a specific genre of film can be. CODA deals with disabilities, family codependency and hits all the relevant sociological spots that a film needs to take home Best Picture. With all due respect, the Power of the Dog, although a great piece of film, doesn’t bring as much to the table as far as substance goes, especially in contrast to CODA. Bet on CODA to win Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards.

