Oscars Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets | 2022 Academy Awards Odds

The 94th edition of the Oscars takes place this Sunday, March 27th from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. This year’s awards ceremony features a number of great films, with actors and actresses who are up for first-time awards for their roles in a number of stellar films. Oscar odds have been posted since the nominees were announced last month. Since then, line movement has shaken out a number of stand-out betting favorites, with a number of categories all but wrapped up with shoo-in nominees.
In this article, we will explore the top betting markets for the 2022 Academy Awards, and all the best Oscar odds on the betting board.
Best Actor Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds
The odds for Best Actor are listed below via BetOnline.
|Actor – Movie
|Best Actor Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Will Smith – King Richard
|-900
|Benedict Cumberbatch – the Power of the Dog
|+450
|Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
|+1200
|Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
|+4000
|Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
|+4000
Will Smith Odds on Favorite to Win Best Actor | 2022 Oscars Odds
Best Actress Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds
The odds for Best Actress are listed below via BetOnline.
|Actress – Movie
|Best Actress Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
|-155
|Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
|+300
|Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
|+550
|Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
|+600
|Kristen Stewart – Spencer
|+900
Jessica Chastain Odds on Favorite to Win Best Actress | 2022 Oscars Odds
Best Picture Odds | 2022 Oscars Odds
The odds for Best Picture are listed below via BetOnline.
|Movie
|Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|The Power of the Dog
|-115
|CODA
|-110
|Belfast
|+1000
|West Side Story
|+5000
|King Richard
|+5000
|Dune
|+5000
|Drive My Car
|+5000
|Don’t Look Up
|+10,000
|Licorice Pizza
|+12,500
|Nightmare Alley
|+15,000
The Power of the Dog vs. CODA for Best Picture | 2022 Academy Award Odds
The Oscar Odds on this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture are a relative toss-up. In one corner, The Power of the Dog. A Western psychological drama directed by Jane Campion. The film has been acclaimed for its tackling of a number of wide-ranging themes such as love and loss, resentment, masculinity, and sexuality.
In the opposing corner, CODA. A coming-of-age comedic drama directed by Sian Heder. The film is an English remake of the 2014 French film La Famille Belier. The film stars Emilia Jones, an eponymous CODA (child of death adults), and follows the story of a small town Gloucester fishing family that struggles to keep their business afloat, while Jones’ character Ruby Rossi comes to terms with her own personal aspirations for life.
The Power of the Dog is the slight betting favorite at odds of -110, while CODA is in a photo finish position at odds of -115 headed into Sunday evening.
Best Oscars Prediction | Best 2022 Oscars Bets
The best bet of the 2022 Academy Awards is in the category of Best Picture, as CODA is lined in a pick’em position against the psychological western film The Power of the Dog. While The Power of the Dog is a great film, there is far more substance to its counterpart. CODA pushes the concept of ‘musical’ to a place it has never been, and may never go again. CODA breathes new life into a genre and makes you rethink what a specific genre of film can be. CODA deals with disabilities, family codependency and hits all the relevant sociological spots that a film needs to take home Best Picture. With all due respect, the Power of the Dog, although a great piece of film, doesn’t bring as much to the table as far as substance goes, especially in contrast to CODA. Bet on CODA to win Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards.
