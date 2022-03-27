Philadelphia Phillies Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The Philadelphia Phillies are an interesting team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

Philadelphia Phillies | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the NL East as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals NL East BetOnline Free Play NY Mets 89.5 Atlanta Braves 89.5 Philadelphia Phillies 82.5 Miami Marlins 76.5 Washington Nationals 71.5

2022 NL East Win Total Favorites – New York Mets and Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves are both going to be coming into the MLB season tied with an 89.5 season win total according to BetOnline. When factoring in the type of roster that the New York Mets have, it definitely makes sense. When also factoring in the type of season the Atlanta Braves had a year ago, and coming off a World Series title, they also make sense.

Philadelphia Phillies | Best Phillies Win Total Bets

In order for bettors to benefit, the Philadelphia Phillies will need to win 83 games this season.

When looking at the lineup that Philadelphia has, it appears that this club has a good chance of reaching the 83 win mark. Bryce Harper, newly acquired superstar hitter Nick Castellanos, newly acquired Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, JT Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, and a few other high-level players will be part of the Philadelphia lineup. With Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and an above-average bullpen, the Phillies also boast one of the better pitching staffs in the NL East.

We must consider the reality that the Philadelphia Phillies will be pitted against the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves will be coming in after winning the World Series a year ago, and the New York Mets, with their recent signings, appear to be one of the finest teams in baseball.

The Phillies had an interesting season last year. They won 82 games, but they didn’t take care of business towards the conclusion of the season, which is why they didn’t get in the playoffs as they hoped. When you look at the roster with the additional players they did bring in, it appears that Philadelphia could win more games than they did a year ago.

Personally, I believe the Philadelphia Phillies are a sleeper in the National League East. Not only do I believe this team can win over 82.5 games, but I also believe they have a chance to win the division.

Next season, I’m betting on the Phillies to win at least 83 games, and I recommend that other gamblers do the same.