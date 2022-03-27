San Diego Padres Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The San Diego Padres are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

San Diego Padres | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the NL West as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals NL West BetOnline Free Play LA Dodgers 97.5 San Diego Padres 88.5 San Francisco Giants 85.5 Colorado Rockies 68.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 66.5

2022 NL West Win Total Favorites – Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be coming into the MLB season needing the most wins in the NL West to profit for bettors. Considering that the Dodgers have arguably the best roster that baseball has ever seen, it certainly makes sense why BetOnline has them needing nearly 100 wins on the year.

San Diego Padres Win Total | Best Padres Win Total Bets

The San Diego Padres are shaping up to be one of baseball’s most intriguing teams heading into the season. The Padres didn’t enjoy the season they had hoped for last season, finishing 79-83 and missing out on the playoffs.

The Padres failed to achieve the goals they set for themselves last season for a variety of reasons, the most important of which was their injuries.

Fernando Tatis will miss the first two months of the season, thus the Padres will have to cope with major ailments to start the season. Tatis is anticipated to return after those two months, but the Padres will need to find a way to fill in for him in the interim.

The Padres still have Luke Voit, Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer, Jake Cronenworth, Trent Grisham, and a few other high-level players, even without Fernando Tatis.

There are, to me, significant concerns about the San Diego Padres’ ability to attain their victory total of 88.5 games next season. When you consider that the Padres will face both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants nearly 40 times during the season, it’s difficult to imagine them winning nearly 90 games.

The Padres, on the other hand, will be able to get some of its injured players back this season, and they should be able to reach that number.

Personally, I think San Diego will win over 88.5 games. I believe the Padres will finish in the 91-92 victory range, with a chance to make the playoffs.