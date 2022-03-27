San Francisco Giants Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The San Francisco Giants are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

San Francisco Giants | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the NL West as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals NL West BetOnline Free Play LA Dodgers 97.5 San Diego Padres 88.5 San Francisco Giants 85.5 Colorado Rockies 68.5 Arizona Diamondbacks 66.5

2022 NL West Win Total Favorites – Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be coming into the MLB season needing the most wins in the NL West to profit for bettors. Considering that the Dodgers have arguably the best roster that baseball has ever seen, it certainly makes sense why BetOnline has them needing nearly 100 wins on the year.

San Francisco Giants Win Total | Best Giants Win Total Bets

For bettors to profit in the 2022 season, the San Francisco Giants will need to win 89 games. The Giants were able to win 107 games last season and are hoping to do so again this year.

It won’t be easy for the Giants to repeat their success from last season, given that several of their players played some of the best baseball in their careers. Kevin Gausman also made a significant contribution, but he will not be wearing a Giants uniform this season.

Brandon Crawford, Joc Pederson, Brandon Belt, Mike Yastrzemski, Joey Bart, Evan Longoria, and a few other high-level players will be part of the Giants’ lineup this year.

The pitching staff is the reason why the Giants will have the results they desire. Logan Webb, Carlos Rodon, Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, and a few other high-level guys will pitch in the rotation and the bullpen.

One aspect of the Giants’ season that is impossible to anticipate is how they will fare versus the other clubs in the NL West. The Giants will have to face the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers almost forty times next season, which means they will have to win nearly half of those games.

If one thing is certain for next year, and bettors hope it is, it is that San Francisco will continue to play the same high-level baseball that they have been able to play for the past decade or so.

San Francisco has always been one of those teams that, despite their lack of talent, manages to get the job done.

Personally, I believe the Giants will win over 85.5 games. I think they will finish with 92-93 wins.