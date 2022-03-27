Toronto Blue Jays Win Total – Best Bets

With the 2022 MLB season starting in less than two weeks, it’s time to start thinking about teams you should put money on for total wins. Total wins are a tough bet to put money on, but some teams have totals that should be much higher and offer a great chance for bettors to make money. The Toronto Blue Jays are a difficult team to predict, but below, we’ll take a look at their win total and what they can offer bettors.

Toronto Blue Jays | Win Total

Oftentimes, baseball fans can find the best value by betting on win total odds before the start of the season.

Below, we’ll break down the win totals in the AL East as a whole from BetOnline, one of the most reputable MLB betting sites.

Teams Win Totals AL East BetOnline Free Play NY Yankees 92,5 Toronto Blue Jays 91.5 Tampa Bay Rays 89.5 Boston Red Sox 85.5 Baltimore Orioles 61.5

2022 AL East Win Total Favorites – New York Yankees

Although this might sound like a surprise to some, the New York Yankees are going to be coming in with the highest win total for the American League East this year according to BetOnline. The Yankees need to win 93 games for bettors to profit. Considering that the Yankees didn’t make the type of moves that people were hoping for during the offseason, bettors can definitely view this as a surprise.

Toronto Blue Jays Win Total | Best Bluejays Win Total Bets

The Toronto Blue Jays will need to win 92 games in order for bettors to profit this season. With the squad that the Blue Jays have, this is a win total that they can certainly achieve.

Toronto enjoyed a fantastic season a year ago, but they missed out on the playoffs by a few games. They have Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Matt Chapman, Kevin Gausman, a freshly acquired star pitcher, and a few other high-level players on both sides of the ball on their roster.

One thing to remember about the Toronto Blue Jays is that, like the other teams in the AL East, they are part of one of baseball’s strongest divisions. When you have to play some of these clubs numerous times a year, winning 92 games isn’t going to be easy, but the Blue Jays have the talent to achieve it.

Another strange thing we’ll have to consider is that players who will be traveling to Canada to play in Toronto’s home games will need to be immunized. Many speculations have circulated that many MLB players are currently unvaccinated, giving Toronto a little advantage in some of these games.

Personally, I believe the Blue Jays will be able to reach 92 victories this season. It won’t be easy, but this club has a lot of talent, and I have to pick Toronto winning at least 92 games this season, especially considering the Covid protocol isn’t going to change in Canada anytime soon.