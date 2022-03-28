Final Four Odds Early Line Movement and Updated March Madness Odds

The 2022 Final Four will be one for the history books, as Duke and North Carolina will meet in March Madness for the first time, adding another chapter to college basketball’s most storied rivalry. Kansas will take on Villanova in the other matchup, setting up a Final Four featuring four blue blood teams. Both Kansas and Villanova have won three national titles each. North Carolina has won six national championships and Duke has won five for a combined 17 titles among the Final Four teams. Below we’ll break down the odds to win March Madness for the remaining teams and the Final Four odds for every game this weekend.

🏀 March Madness: NCAA Tournament 2022

NCAA Tournament 2022 ⛹ March Madness Betting Favorite: Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 📅 March Madness Start Date: March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022 🔒 Final Four: April 2, 2022

April 2, 2022 🏆 NCAA Tournament Championship: April 4, 2022

April 4, 2022 📺 TV Channel: CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV

CBS | TBS | TNT | TruTV 🎲 March Madness Odds: Duke +150 | Kansas +190 | Villanova +440

Best Odds to Win March Madness Before The Final Four

The Final Four will feature four of the best college basketball programs in the country this year.

No. 1 seed Kansas avoided an upset against Miami in the Elite Eight on Sunday night. After trailing at the end of the first half 35-29, the Jayhawks rebounded with a convincing 26-point win over the Hurricanes. The Jayhawks will look to take down a wounded Villanova team on Saturday for a shot to win the title for the first time since 2008.

No. 2 seed Duke showed no sign of weakness on Saturday night, dominating No.4 seed Arkansas. The Blue Devils made it out of the West and punched their ticket into the Final Four with a 78-69 win. As a result, the Blue Devils have moved to the odds on NCAA Tournament favorites at +150 odds, up from +1600 odds at the beginning of the Sweet 16.

While only five teams from the ACC made it to March Madness, both Duke and North Carolina have secured their spots in the Final Four. In one of the biggest college basketball rivalries, Coach Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils will have their rematch after losing to Tar Heels in the final game of the regular season.

Before the Final Four this weekend, we’ll break down the NCAA Tournament odds from BetOnline, which offers the best odds to win March Madness.

March Madness Final Four Teams Odds to Win NCAA Tournament BetOnline Free Play Duke +150 Kansas +190 Villanova +440 North Carolina +475

Final Four Odds, Lines, and Point Spread

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has been filled with upsets, underdogs, Cinderella stories, and dramatic finishes. It has highlighted everything that the annual college basketball tournament represents. While most brackets have been busted by now, there is still a lot of value in betting on the March Madness Final Four.

Prior to the Sweet 16, Duke was sitting with +1600 odds to win March Madness. However, the Blue Devils head into the Final Four as the odds on favorite to win the NCAA Tournament.

Below, we’ll break down the Final four odds for the remaining games during the March Madness Final Four round.

*All Final Four odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best March Madness betting apps.

Duke vs North Carolina Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Duke had a chance in the final game of the regular season to end North Carolina’s NCAA Tournament hopes. Now the blue blood rivals meet in the Final Four for the first time in NCAA college basketball history. Not only is this North Carolina and Duke’s first Final Four meeting but this will be the first time both teams have met in an NCAA Tournament game.

With one of the best offenses in the nation, the Blue Devils have strung along a great March Madness run, beating teams like Texas Tech and Michigan State along the way. Meanwhile, North Carolina has been relentless since entering the NCAA Tournament as the No.8 seed, knocking off No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 4 seed UCLA on its way to the Final Four. The Tar Heels showed no mercy during the Elite Eight, ending Saint Peter’s Cinderella run 69-49.

Will first-year head coach Hubert Davis pull off another upset against Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils for the second time this season?

For the latest Duke vs North Carolina odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Kansas vs Villanova Odds, Point Spread, and Total

Kansas had a slow start against the underdog Miami Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon, falling behind in the first half of the game. The Jayhawks turned things around in the second half, emerging with a 76-50 win and adding to their seven-game win streak. On the other hand, Villanova clinched their Final Four spot by taking down red hot Houston winning 50-44.

It will be the eighth time Kansas and Villanova have met since 2003, with the Wildcats winning five matchups including the Final Four victory in 2018. Villanova is 20-3 in their last six NCAA Tournaments. The Wildcats have also won the 2016 and 2018 National Championship, so it’s hard to count out Jay Wright’s squad in this spot.

The Kansas vs Villanova odds moved from -1.5 to -4.5 after official word on Justin Moore’s injury was released. The Wildcats’ second-leading scorer tore his Achilles tendon in the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, Kansas hasn’t made it to the Final Four since the lopsided loss to the Wildcats in 2018.

For the latest Kansas vs Villanova odds, check out the latest March Madness odds from BetOnline below.

