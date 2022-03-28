Miami Open Odds, Predictions, and Best Tennis Bets

The 2022 Miami Open swings into week two, with action from both the ATP and WTA. Hubert Hurkacz is the returning champion from last year’s ATP Miami Open, and is currently lined as the +2800 long shot in the third round of the tournament. Meanwhile, the field is wide open on the WTA side. With last year’s champion Ashleigh Barty retiring from professional tennis earlier in 2022. Now, tournament favorite Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa are in contention for the WTA No. 1 ranking, which is expecting to go to Swiatek after winning her second round match last week. To learn more about betting on the Miami Open, continue reading as we explore the odds for one of the hottest hardcourt tournaments of the year.

Miami Open Odds | ATP Tennis Odds

Daniil Medvedev is the +160 betting favorite headed into the fourth round of the Miami Open. For more ATP Miami Open odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Men’s Tennis ATP Miami Open Odds BetOnline Free Play Daniil Medvedev +160 Alexander Zverev +325 Carlos Alcaraz +500 Nick Kyrgio +750 Stefanos Tsitsipas +1000 Jannik Sinner +1600 Cameron Norrie +2000 Casper Ruud +2500

WTA Miami Open Odds | Tennis Odds

Iga Swiatek is the +190 betting favorite headed into the third round of the Miami Open. For more WTA Miami Open odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Women’s Tennis WTA Miami Open Odds BetOnline Free Play Iga Swiatek +190 Naomi Osaka +325 Paula Badosa +500 Danielle Collins +1200 Belinda Bencic +1200 Ons Jabeur +1400 Cori Gauff +1600 Jessica Pegula +1600

Daniil Medvedev Odds (+160) Overvalued in Miami | ATP Miami Open Odds Daniil Medvedev is the betting favorite after one week at the ATP Miami Open. Medvedev is just one match removed from his upset loss to Gael Minfils at Indian Wells earlier this month. The Russian Tennis superstar has gone 14-4 since the start of 2022, but has dropped three of last eight matches headed into his third round showdown with Pedro Martinez. Medvedev is ripe for another upset in the secound week of the Miami Open, and should be avoided entirely for a betting option in this tournament. Iga Swiatek Odds on Favorite (+190) | WTA Miami Open Odds Iga Swiatek is the +190 betting favorite on the WTA side of the 2022 Miami Open headed into the third round. Swiatek is an impressive 23-2 since the start of 2022, having won 13 straight matches headed into her fourth round match-up Coco Gauff on Monday. Swiatek has shown diversity and an ability to win as both the betting favorite, and as an out classed underdog in her most recent rise to the top of the WTA rankings. At the current odds of +190, Swiatek is a great wager on the futures market for the 2022 Miami Open.

2022 Miami Open Predictions | Best Miami Open Tennis Bets

The best bet of the 2022 Miami Open is on the ATP side of this highly competitive tournament. With Daniil Medvedev struggling to find his footing in the later half of this hard court season, the field for the Miami Open gets wider. Alexander Zverev is slightly behind Medvedev at odds of to win the Miami Open, but he himself has not faired well as of late on the hard surface. Zverev is 13-4 since the start of the 2022 ATP season, but is just two singles matches removed from losing to Tommy Paul, a +315 betting underdog at Indian Wells earlier this month. The third selection on the betting board for the Miami Open looks like the most lucractive options so far. Carlos Alcaraz is a 5-1 underdog to win the Miami Open, and is 13-2 since the start of 2022. Alcaraz has won thirteen straight matches since his last loss, which came at the Australian Open all the way back in January. Since then, Alcaraz has been an unlikely front running in a number of top tournaments so far this season, and is a great bet to make at the Miami Open at the current price of +500. To place your free bets on the Miami Open with BetOnline today, click the link below to get started.