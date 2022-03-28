NBA Player Props | Best Bets for the NBA Games Today

The NBA slate on Monday looks to be one of the strongest of the week, with nine games scheduled. With nine games, bettors will have little trouble profiting from some outstanding player props.

NBA Games On Monday

Hornets vs Nuggets

Hawks vs Pacers

Magic vs Cavaliers

Knicks vs Bulls

Celtics vs Raptors

Heat vs Kings

Warriors vs Grizzlies

Spurs vs Rockets

Unfortunately, because it is the end of the year, bettors must keep in mind that there will be more late scratches than usual. Some teams will want to rest some of their best players in order to ensure that they are fully healthy in time for the playoffs.

Remember, bettors can always get the best odds for any event at BetOnline.

Best NBA Player Props – Monday – March 28

Over 27.5 Points – Nikola Jokic

On Monday, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will face off against the Charlotte Hornets. When you consider that the Hornets have one of the weakest interior defenses in the NBA and that nobody is going to be able to stop Nikola Jokic, I believe that he will score more than 27.5 points on the night.

The one thing that worries me, and this may seem ridiculous, is that the Nuggets could easily blow out the Hornets. The Nuggets could be able to cruise to victory if the Charlotte Hornets play the brand of basketball that they are known for at times. If this is the case, Jokic may not be able to play as much as he needs in order to reach his goal of 28 points.

Over 15.5 Points – Tyrese Haliburton

On Monday, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will face the Atlanta Hawks. Given that the Atlanta Hawks have one of the worst guard defenses in the NBA, I like Tyrese Haliburton to have over 15.5 points in this one. To stop Halliburton, the Hawks will have to rely on players like Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, which leads me to believe he’ll easily be able to score at least 16 points.

Despite the fact that Halliburton hasn’t scored more than 16 points in his in six games, I believe he’ll be able to break through tonight against a below-average Hawks defense.

Over 16.5 Points – Fred VanVleet

The Boston Celtics, who have probably the strongest defense in the NBA, will face Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors. Normally, I prefer to avoid games in which players are pitted against the Celtics, but given that Robert Williams will be out due to injury, I believe the Celtics defense will suffer.

People don’t always recognize that losing their elite center gives up opportunities not only in the middle of the court, but also on the perimeter. Players will now have to guard chest-to-chest rather than having a leadway where they can count on Williams to challenge and block shots.

I believe that Fred VanVleet will be able to score over 16.5 points tonight.