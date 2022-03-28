Wild vs Flyers Preview, NHL odds, and Free NHL Picks

The Minnesota Wild and the Philadelphia Flyers are set to meet on Tuesday at 8 EST. This game is going to be played at the Xcel Energy Center as Minnesota will be coming in at 40-20-4 and Philadelphia will be coming in at 21-34-11. The Wild have been one of the best teams in the NHL all season, and are looking to take care of business against a below-average Flyers team.

Wild vs Flyers Odds

The Wild are going to be coming into this one as the heavy favorite. They’ve managed to be one of the best teams in the NHL this season as they currently have the third-most points in the Western Conference.

Wild vs Flyers Preview

Flyers Hoping To Finish The Year Strong

At this point in the year, it seems unlikely that the Philadelphia Flyers are going to be able to get into the playoffs. They’re going to be coming into this one only winning three of their last 10 games, and they’re currently on a two-game losing streak.

In the Flyers’ most recent game, they ended up losing to the Nashville Predators, 5-4. In that game, they had eight players with at least one point, but it wasn’t enough for Philadelphia to get the job done.

It’s to be expected that Carter Hart will be in the net for Philadelphia on Tuesday. He’s currently 13-21-7 with a 90% save percentage and has allowed just over three goals per game.

Wild Looking For Seventh Win In A Row

The Minnesota Wild are not only going to be coming into this one as one of the best teams in hockey for the majority of the year, but they’re going to be coming in as the hottest team in all of the NHL.

Minnesota has managed to win eight of their last 10 games and are currently on a six-game winning streak. They were able to get a very impressive win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday as they ended up winning 3-2. Mats Zuccarello led the way with an impressive three-point game.

It’s to be expected that Cam Talbot will be in the net for Minnesota on Tuesday. He’s having an above-average year as he’s 27-12-1 with a 91% save percentage and has allowed only 2.8 goals per game.

Flyers Trends

32-34 ATS this season.

34 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER.

Wild Trends

37 games have gone OVER and 27 have gone UNDER.

29-35 ATS this season.

Free NHL Picks – Wild vs Flyers

For this game, I’m actually going to go with you Minnesota Wild to cover the spread. When factoring in how well the Wild have played all season and how bad the Flyers have played for most of the year, I have to go with the trend here and assume that Minnesota is going to easily be able to take care of business in this one.

