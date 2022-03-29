Sportsbooks Move Tiger Woods Masters Odds After Arriving at Augusta

Tiger Woods’ status at The Masters 2022 has been up in the air but his odds of playing at Augusta have slowly been on the rise. While Woods has not committed to participating at Augusta National next week, his chances of playing in The Masters appear to be improving. Woods recently touched down at Augusta National in Georgia and is expected to walk the course before deciding if he will play. The top sportsbooks have already adjusted Tiger Woods’ Masters odds on the rumor that he might play. In this article, we’ll break down Tiger Woods’ Masters Status, his odds to win the Masters, and whether or not he will compete for a green jacket.

Sportsbooks Adjust Tiger Woods Masters Odds

The top sportsbooks have moved Tiger Woods odds to win the Masters since rumors sparked around his status at Augusta National. BetOnline currently offers Woods at 50-1, on par with the best golf betting sites.

Below, we’ll break down the odds to win the Masters for some of the world’s top golfers at BetOnline.

Golfer Odds to Win The Masters BetOnline Free Play Jon Rahm +1200 Jordan Spieth +1600 Dustin Johnson +1600 Justin Thomas +1600 Cameron Smith +1600 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Collin Morikawa +1800 Rory McIlroy +1800 Brooks Koepka +1800 Tiger Woods +5000

Tiger Woods Masters Status

Woods still remains active on the field list for the Masters next week. Unlike other PGA Tour events, there are no deadlines at Augusta National, which means Woods will remain on the listed field until he makes his official decision known to tournament officials.

There is a lot of speculation on whether Woods will return after not competing in a professional golf tournament since suffering severe injuries during a car accident in February 2021. The last time Woods played was at the 2020 Masters in November where he tied for 38th. Woods has been spotted at Augusta National and reportedly will play a practice round, sparking hope for PGA Tour fans that he will compete next week.

Tiger Woods Masters Wins

Tiger Woods, the greatest golfer of all time, has amassed 15 Major Championships including five green jackets from Augusta National. Woods has five Masters Championships in his career, listed below.

1997

2001

2002

2015

2019

Tiger Woods Arrives at The Masters

Woods and his son, Charlie, played in the PNC Championship in December, giving fans hope that the greatest golfer ever will return to PGA Tour competition at Augusta. On Tuesday, Woods was spotted walking at Augusta with Charlie, giving way to rumors that he will play in the event. Woods is reportedly scouting the course to evaluate his body on the hilly terrain. Augusta National is the only course where players must walk, without using any carts to get around. While Woods once walked the course with an injured knee, the 7,000-plus yard course remains a major concern for Woods, who is stilling rehabbing several injuries from his car accident.

Will Tiger Woods Play at The Master?

While Tiger Woods appearance at The Masters provides hope, the 46-year old golfer has been cautious regarding a potential return. Woods has stated in a February interview at Riviera with Jim Nantz, “I don’t know. I can hit balls. The hardest part is actually walking; that’s going to take time”.

Reports have surfaced that Woods will play a practice round before deciding his status at the Masters in 2022. As of right now, Woods is still in the field list and will remain there until he makes an announcement to tournament officials. Though his status is far from official, he appears to be on course for a return in The 2022 Masters at Augusta National next week.