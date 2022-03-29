The slap heard around the world, Academy Award winning actor Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock on stage at Sunday’s Oscars after a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Will Smith defended his wife, Jada, who is currently suffering from alopecia. Plenty of fans are pleading for a fight between Rock and Smith. Even Jake Paul offered Smith and Rock $15 Million apiece to fight during his next boxing event. Below, we’ll break down the best Will Smith vs Chris Rock fight odds and other bets regarding the actor and comedian.

Will Smith vs Chris Rock Fight Odds and Betting Lines

Following their incident at the Oscars, the best online sportsbooks, like BetOnline, have already set Will Smith vs Chris Rock fight odds. Smith enters the hypothetical fight as the heavy betting favorite. In addition, fans can also bet on if Chris Rock will present at the Oscars in 2023 or if Will Smith will attend the 2023 Academy Awards.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best betting apps.

Chris Rock vs Will Smith Fight Odds

Despite getting slapped across the face on live TV, Chris Rock elected not to press charges against Smith.

If both Smith and Rock enter the ring, Smith is the overwhelming favorite at -3000 odds. The current fight odds imply that Smith has a 96.78 percent chance of beating Rock in the ring. While Rock only has a three percent probability of defeating the taller, longer Smith.

For Chris Rock vs Will Smith odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Bet Chris Rock Will Smith Play Moneyline +900 -3000

Will Chris Rock Present during the 2023 Oscars?

Fans interested in other Chris Rock odds can find better value in the 2023 Oscars futures bet. After the 2022 Oscar altercation, there is a chance The Academy Awards does not invite Rock to present next year or Rock refuses the invitation. Fans can bet on either outcome and cash in on the best 2023 Oscar odds at BetOnline.

For Chris Rock’s odds to present at the 2023 Oscars, check out the Oscars odds from BetOnline below.

Bet Yes No Play Moneyline -250 +170

Is Will Smith going to attend the 2023 Oscars?

While Will Smith defended his wife on stage at the 2022 Oscars, he still took home best actor for his role in King Richard. There’s a high probability he attends the 2023 Oscars, regardless of the Rock incident. However, fans that think otherwise can bet on his 2023 attendance with favorable +150 odds at BetOnline.

To get the latest odds on Will Smith attending the 2023 Oscars , check out the entertainment odds from BetOnline below.

Bet Yes No Play Moneyline -200 +150

Is Will Smith’s Reaction Going to Escalate into Something Bigger

Will and Jada Smith’s reaction at the Oscars sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. If Will Smith gets in the ring with Chris Rock, he will have a major height and reach advantage, giving him the edge in a potential bout. The Best Actor winner sparked plenty of controversy with his unpredictable slap at the Oscars. While Smith already apologized and admitted to his wrongdoing, it would be a surprise to see him step toe-to-toe with Rock in the boxing ring.