Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Six games will be played around the NHL on Wednesday, resulting in a variety of player props that I believe gamblers should wager on. The best NHL player props for Wednesday will be listed below. Remember, at BetOnline, bettors may always obtain the best odds for any event.

NHL Games On Wednesday

Jets vs Sabres

Rangers vs Red Wings

Kings vs Oilers

Golden Knights vs Kraken

Blues vs Canucks

Sharks vs Coyotes

There will be easy ways for bettors to benefit from the six games. On Wednesday, some of the best goal scorers and point leaders in the NHL will be playing, making some of these more likely to hit than usual.

Best NHL Player Props – Wednesday – March 30

Jack Eichel – Anytime Scorer

With how well Jack Eichel has been able to put the puck in the net recently, I’m going to go with that trend to continue on Wednesday night as he and the Vegas Golden Knights will be taking on the Seattle Kraken. He’s been able to score six goals in the month of March, leaving me to think that this should be able to continue.

The Kraken have done a poor job recently of keeping the puck out of the net, which is why I am all over Eichel in this one.

Alexander Barabanov – Over 0.5 Points

Alexander Barabanov is probably one of my favorite players to bet on and considering that he’s only going to need to have one point in this one, I think this is probably going to be my favorite bet of the night.

On the season, he has 36 points, and I expect him to add to that total by at least one tonight.

The San Jose Sharks are going to be facing the Arizona Coyotes, which makes me think even more that he should be able to add to his total. The Arizona Coyotes have been one of the worst teams in the NHL all season, and while the San Jose Sharks have struggled, this is a game that they should easily be able to take care of business in.

Connor McDavid – Anytime Scorer

Similar to Alexander Barabanov, Connor McDavid is probably one of my favorites to put money on each night as well. Considering that we’re only going to need him to score one goal in this one, I think this is a perfect opportunity and place for him.

On the season, he has 36 goals.

The Edmonton Oilers are going to be facing the Los Angeles Kings, and while this is probably going to be one of the better games of the day, I think that this is an even better reason to take him. If Edmonton is going to want to win this game, they’re going to need him to play his best hockey.