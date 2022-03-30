How to Bet on the Valero Texas Open | Texas Sports Betting Guide

It’s the last stop on the PGA Tour before the Masters. The winner of the Valero Texas Open guarantees himself a spot next week at Augusta National. For golf fans looking to bet for free, the top Texas sportsbooks are helping bettors cash in on the green by handing out big risk-free betting bonuses for PGA Tour events. While Texas sports betting is not legal, residents can still bet on the Valero Texas Open at regulated online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Valero Texas Open in Texas and claim up to $6,375 in golf betting bonuses this weekend.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for The Valero Texas Open

With the Masters a week away, golf bettors can scan the PGA Tour's biggest names at the Valero Texas Open.

Below, we’ll rank the best Texas sportsbooks for the Valero Texas Open and the golf betting bonuses available this weekend.

How to Bet on The Valero Texas Open in Texas

While sports betting is still illegal in Texas, golf fans can still bet on the Valero Texas Open online at regulated online sportsbooks.

Pick a TX betting site from this page Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for Valero Texas Open 2022 Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for The Valero Texas Open Place your free bets on Valero Texas Open in TX

Texas Golf Betting — How to Watch Valero Texas Open 2022 in Texas

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Valero Texas Open

2022 Valero Texas Open 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022

Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022 💰 Valero Texas Open Purse: $8.6 Million

$8.6 Million 💸 Valero Texas Open Payout: $1.4 Million

$1.4 Million 🏆 Valero Texas Open 2021 Winner: Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth 🕛 Tee Times Start: 8:30 am ET

8:30 am ET 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: TPC at AT&T Oaks Course | San Antonio, Texas

TPC at AT&T Oaks Course | San Antonio, Texas 🎲 Golf Odds: Rory McIlroy +900 | Jordan Spieth +1600 | Corey Conners +1600

Golf Odds — Valero Texas Open Odds

Rory McIlroy is the odds on favorite to win the Valero Texas Open at +900 odds. He will be joined by defending Valero Texas Open Champion, Jordan Spieth at +1600 odds. While Hideki Matsuyama opted out of Match play, the last green jacket winner opens at +2000 odds in Texas this weekend.

Check out the chart below for the best Valero Texas Open odds at BetOnline, one the best PGA Tour betting sites.

Player Odds Play Rory McIlroy +900 Jordan Spieth +1600 Corey Conners +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +2000 Abraham Ancer +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2500 Chris Kirk +2800 Maverick McNealy +3000 Gary Woodland +3000 Tony Finau +3000

The Best Golf Sportsbooks for The Valero Texas Open in TX

For the last stop on the PGA Tour before the first Major Championship this year, the best Texas sports betting sites are giving away multiple free bets and better Valero Texas Open betting odds. For Texas residents looking for more than outright bets, the top online sportsbooks have a wide variety of golf bets including first round leader, head to head matchups, and more.

To learn more about the best golf betting bonuses available for the Valero Texas Open this weekend, scroll down below.

Golf Picks This Weekend | Valero Texas Open Picks

After winning the Valero Texas Open last year, Jordan Spieth has not done much on the PGA Tour. The Texas native looks to defend his title this weekend and become the first player to complete a back-to-back since Zach Johnson in 2008-2009. Spieth has been playing well this season, getting close at Pebble Beach earlier this year. The Texan is averaging positive strokes gained per round in every discipline, he is top 25 in average driving distance, despite not stacking up to last spring’s form.

While TPC at San Antonio is considered an easy course under perfect weather conditions, incoming winds this weekend can stir the pot for downhill and uphill putts. Look for Spieth to overcome the conditions in his home state, take Spieth to win it all at the Texas Open for a second year in a row at +1600 odds.

Click on the button below to place your free golf bets at BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.