How to Bet on the Valero Texas Open | Texas Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on the valero texas open in texas

It’s the last stop on the PGA Tour before the Masters. The winner of the Valero Texas Open guarantees himself a spot next week at Augusta National. For golf fans looking to bet for free, the top Texas sportsbooks are helping bettors cash in on the green by handing out big risk-free betting bonuses for PGA Tour events. While Texas sports betting is not legal, residents can still bet on the Valero Texas Open at regulated online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Valero Texas Open in Texas and claim up to $6,375 in golf betting bonuses this weekend.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for The Valero Texas Open

With the Masters a week away, golf bettors can scan the PGA Tour’s biggest names at the Valero Texas Open. The best online sportsbooks are giving away lucrative Texas sports betting bonuses, minimizing any risk betting on the Valero Texas Open this weekend.

Below, we’ll rank the best Texas sportsbooks for the Valero Texas Open and the golf betting bonuses available this weekend.

  1. BetOnline  – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Valero Texas Open in TX
  2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Valero Texas Open in TX
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Valero Texas Open 2022
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in Texas
  5. Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on The Valero Texas Open in Texas

While sports betting is still illegal in Texas, golf fans can still bet on the Valero Texas Open online at regulated online sportsbooks.

  1. Pick a TX betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for Valero Texas Open 2022
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your Texas sports betting bonus for The Valero Texas Open
  6. Place your free bets on Valero Texas Open in TX

Texas Golf Betting — How to Watch Valero Texas Open 2022 in Texas

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Valero Texas Open
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022
  • 💰 Valero Texas Open Purse: $8.6 Million
  • 💸 Valero Texas Open Payout: $1.4 Million
  • 🏆 Valero Texas Open 2021 Winner: Jordan Spieth
  • 🕛 Tee Times Start: 8:30 am ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
  • Golf Course: TPC at AT&T Oaks Course | San Antonio, Texas
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Rory McIlroy +900 | Jordan Spieth +1600 | Corey Conners +1600

Golf Odds — Valero Texas Open Odds

Rory McIlroy is the odds on favorite to win the Valero Texas Open at +900 odds. He will be joined by defending Valero Texas Open Champion, Jordan Spieth at +1600 odds. While Hideki Matsuyama opted out of Match play, the last green jacket winner opens at +2000 odds in Texas this weekend.

Check out the chart below for the best Valero Texas Open odds at BetOnline, one the best PGA Tour betting sites.

Player Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +900 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1600 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +1600 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +2000 BetOnline logo
Abraham Ancer +2000 BetOnline logo
Bryson DeChambeau +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Kirk +2800 BetOnline logo
Maverick McNealy +3000 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +3000 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +3000 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Sportsbooks for The Valero Texas Open in TX

For the last stop on the PGA Tour before the first Major Championship this year, the best Texas sports betting sites are giving away multiple free bets and better Valero Texas Open betting odds. For Texas residents looking for more than outright bets, the top online sportsbooks have a wide variety of golf bets including first round leader, head to head matchups, and more.

To learn more about the best golf betting bonuses available for the Valero Texas Open this weekend, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Valero Texas Open

One of the best Texas sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it easy for golf fans to learn how bet on the Valero Texas Open

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With a wide variety of free golf bets available for the Valero Texas Open, it’s better than sinking an ace at BetOnline. Texans can take advantage of three free golf bets including a players prop, in-play and matched mobile bet for the Texas Open. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free Texas sports betting bonuses on their first deposit.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free Texas sports betting bonuses at BetOnline this weekend, click on the button below.

Get Free Golf Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Valero Texas Open

XBet offers the best PGA Tour odds, texas sports betting bonuses, and free bets for the Valero Texas Open this weekend

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live Golf Betting In Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the best Texas online gambling sites, XBet offers a large selection of golf betting bonuses for the Valero Texas Open. Golf bettors can get their hands on $500 in free bets on their first deposit. In addition, Texans can take advantage of rebates, weekly sports reloads, and more for the Valero Texas Open this weekend. XBet also offers one of the most competitive live golf betting odds, allowing fans to cash in on the green all weekend long.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to claim your free golf betting bonuses at XBet, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Valero Texas Open 2022

Double your first deposit at one the best Texas sportsbooks, MyBookie makes it simple for fans to learn how to bet on the valero texas open

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Valero Texas Open Odds In Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Get on the dance floor at MyBookie and cash in on the best Valero Texas Open betting odds. Unlike other top Texas sports betting apps, MyBookie takes less vig on PGA Tour odds. New members can also claim $1,000 free golf betting bonuses on their first deposit. With the best PGA Tour betting odds and free golf bets, Texans always drive the winning bet into cash at MyBookie.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To receive your free PGA Tour betting bonuses at MyBookie, click on the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

Golf Picks This Weekend | Valero Texas Open Picks

After winning the Valero Texas Open last year, Jordan Spieth has not done much on the PGA Tour. The Texas native looks to defend his title this weekend and become the first player to complete a back-to-back since Zach Johnson in 2008-2009. Spieth has been playing well this season, getting close at Pebble Beach earlier this year. The Texan is averaging positive strokes gained per round in every discipline, he is top 25 in average driving distance, despite not stacking up to last spring’s form.

While TPC at San Antonio is considered an easy course under perfect weather conditions, incoming winds this weekend can stir the pot for downhill and uphill putts. Look for Spieth to overcome the conditions in his home state, take Spieth to win it all at the Texas Open for a second year in a row at +1600 odds.

Click on the button below to place your free golf bets at BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.

Bet on Jordan Spieth at +1600 odds at BetOnline

 

Topics  
Golf News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

