March Madness Fun Facts – Final Four Facts and Key Stats

The 2022 Final Four will have some of the NCAA’s most historic basketball programs meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday. The field is set for the Final Four with blue blood programs Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, and Villanova preparing for a chance to compete for a National Championship. Before the Final Four teams tip off this weekend, we’ll break down Final Four facts and share a few tidbits of March Madness history.

Check out our top-10 list of the most interesting Final Four facts and key stats below.

March Madness Fun Facts — 10 Final Four Facts and Key Stats

Duke and North Carolina will renew college basketball’s greatest rivalry by meeting in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever in 2022. Meanwhile, fellow blue bloods Kansas and Villanova are heading for a rematch of their 2018 Final Four tilt, when the Jayhawks came up short versus the Wildcats, who went on to win the NCAA Tournament that year.

Next, we’ll go over some Final Four facts and key stats ahead of Duke vs North Carolina and Kansas vs Villanova.

Duke vs North Carolina Final Four Facts and Key Stats

1. Duke and North Carolina have met 256 times but this will be their first ever meeting in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has 13 Final Four appearances, five NCAA Championships and nine National Championship Game appearances in his 42-year career. Coach K will try to become the oldest coach to win a National Championship at age 75.

3. As a team, Duke has made 17 Final Four appearances and the Blue Devils have the best winning percentage in March Madness history at .755.

4. On the other hand, North Carolina has the most Final Four appearances with 21 and six National Championships, good for the third-most all-time.

5. According to KenPom, North Carolina had a 0.1 percent chance of winning it all at the beginning of the NCAA Tournament. Currently, the Tar Heels have +475 odds to win March Madness at BetOnline.

Kansas vs Villanova Final Four Facts and Key Stats

6. Villanova has established itself as one of the most successful programs over the past decade. The Wildcats are 20-3 in their last six NCAA Tournaments. Overall, Villanova has won three national titles and made six Final Four appearances, 13th most of all-time.

7. Villanova leads the nation in free throw shooting at 83%, according to KenPom. Against Houston, the Wildcats were perfect from the free throw line (15-for-15) and are 53-for-59 from the charity stripe during the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

8. Kansas will be making their 15th Final Four appearance on Saturday. The Jayhawks have won three NCAA Tournament titles and have appeared in nine NCAA Championship games. The last time Kansas was in the Final Four was in 2018, when it lost to Villanova 95-79.

Miscellaneous Final Four Facts and Key Stats

9. In 2022, the Final Four teams have combined for 61 Final Four appearances and 17 national titles.

10. In 1978 the NCAA began referring to the semifinal with the term “Final Four” and later trademarked it. According to the NCAA, the term was first used in a 1975 article, stating that Marquette was “one of the final four” teams remaining in the tournament.

With the Final Four ready to tip off this weekend, college basketball fans will be treated to two excellent matchups. Kansas and Villanova will meet in a blue blood battle between two of the NCAA’s most recognizable basketball programs. Meanwhile, the matchup between Duke and North Carolina will guarantee that at least one ACC team will reach the National Championship Game.

Will Coach K’s last game be against in-state rival North Carolina or will the Blue Devils be able to advance to the National Championship Game?