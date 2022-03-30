NBA MVP Odds – Jokic closes on Embiid in NBA MVP Race at Top Sportsbooks

The 2022 NBA MVP is one of the tightest races that we have seen in the past decade. Considering at the moment that it seems likely that either Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid is going to win the prestigious award, it’s tough to tell who the voters are going to pick for this one.

With the way that the sportsbooks changed their odds on a Tuesday, it might be an indication that Nikola Jokic will win the MVP. ESPN released an unofficial poll of 100 NBA media members MVP votes, and Nikola Jokic received 62 first-place votes.

Updated Odds For The NBA MVP

Below, we will take a look at the updated odds from BetOnline, one of the most reputable sportsbooks on the market.

MVP Odds Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic Play Previous Odds -115 +175 Current Odds -115 -105

Best Bet For The NBA MVP – Nikola Jokic

Because it appears that the NBA MVP will be decided at the wire, we must make some bold predictions and give our best guess.

There isn’t much of a change when it comes to the players’ stats. However, the fact that Joel Embiid is a significantly higher seed than Nikola Jokic should stand out. The Philadelphia 76ers presently hold the third seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Denver Nuggets hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

For the past decade and a half, the narrative surrounding the MVP has always been that the Most Valuable Player Award should go to someone who is assisting their team in winning. Despite the fact that Nikola Jokic’s club is 15 games over .500, they are now in a much worse situation than Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers team.

When it comes to statistics, there are arguments on both sides. Joel Embiid is currently averaging 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. This year, Joel Embiid has done a fantastic job of scoring the basketball at a high level while also being extremely efficient. He presently has a field-goal percentage of nearly 48 percent and a 3-point percentage of roughly 37 percent.

On the offensive side of the ball, Nikola Jokic has been able to get the job done in every which way this season. Jokic is currently averaging 26.5 points and 13.6 rebounds, and eight assists per game. He’s in the top ten in every offensive category, giving him a tiny advantage in the stat department.

If I were to choose an MVP right now, I’d choose Nikola Jokic. I would have predicted either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Joel Embiid to win this honor a few days ago, but according to ESPN’s most recent vote figures, Jokic is the most likely winner.

We’ll still be able to obtain some decent odds at BetOnline, so it would be a smart idea for bettors to go ahead and back him to win this honor.