NBA Picks and Parlays | NBA Odds and Parlay Bets for Tonight’s Games

With the 2022 NBA regular season coming down to its last few weeks, bettors don’t have much more time to profit from the NBA. There are going to be 11 games on Wednesday, including some of the best teams in the NBA facing off. We will go over a few of my favorite NBA bets of the night below.

NBA Games On Wednesday

Nuggets vs Pacers

Mavericks vs Cavaliers

Magic vs Wizards

Timberwolves vs Raptors

Heat vs Celtics

Hornets vs Knicks

King vs Rockets

Hawks vs Thunder

Grizzlies vs Spurs

Suns vs Warriors

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers

Best NBA Bets – Wednesday, March 30

Below, we’re going to go over a few picks and one parlay that bettors can profit from.

Denver Nuggets -9.5 vs Indiana Pacers

On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets are going to be taking on the Indiana Pacers. The Denver Nuggets will be traveling to Indiana in this one, but it shouldn’t make much of a difference. They’ve managed to win games even without their second and third-best players.

Indiana, on the other hand, has won three of their last 10 games.

The Denver Nuggets haven’t necessarily played well in their last 10 games, as they’ve only managed to win five of those, but they will be coming into this one on a two-game winning streak.

Boston Celtics -5.5 vs Miami Heat

Because the Boston Celtics decided to rest most of their players in their most recent game, I think that taking the Boston Celtics – 5.5 against the Miami Heat is going to be one of the best bets of the night. This game is also going to be played in Boston, and when factoring in how bad the Miami Heat have looked recently, I think Boston wins this one easy.

Boston has won eight of their last 10 games, and that would have been 9 after their last game if they didn’t decide to sit most of their key players.

NBA Parlay Of The Day

This is going to be one of the more interesting parlays of the day. I think that the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics are going to win somewhat easily, but if the Memphis Grizzlies don’t perform the way that people are expecting them to, they could potentially lose to the San Antonio Spurs. The Minnesota Timberwolves are also going to be getting plus money against the Toronto Raptors, which I don’t think should be happening.

The Timberwolves haven’t been playing great recently, but prior to their last seven or eight games, they were one of the better teams in the NBA for a few weeks.