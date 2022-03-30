NBA Player Props | Best Bets and Expert Picks on the NBA Games Tonight

With over 10 games on Wednesday, bettors should be able to find easy ways to profit throughout the NBA slate. There are going to be some highly competitive matchups, including arguably the two best teams in the Eastern Conference facing off.

Below, we will go over the best NBA player props of the night.

NBA Games On Wednesday

Nuggets vs Pacers

Mavericks vs Cavaliers

Magic vs Wizards

Timberwolves vs Raptors

Heat vs Celtics

Hornets vs Knicks

King vs Rockets

Hawks vs Thunder

Grizzlies vs Spurs

Suns vs Warriors

Pelicans vs Trail Blazers

Recently, there have been several late scratches. It’s a bummer for bettors who place their parlays and player props earlier in the day, but it makes sense from the perspective of some clubs, who want to make sure their players are totally healthy for the playoffs. Make sure to keep up to date with injury reports.

Best NBA Player Props – Wednesday – March 30

Under 29.5 Points – Luka Doncic

Taking Luka Doncic to score under in point isn’t always the best decision considering how well he has been playing recently, but considering that the Dallas Mavericks are going to be taking on a Cleveland Cavaliers team that is slightly injured, I do think that Luka is going to go under in this one just because he isn’t going to play a bunch.

When factoring in that Dallas is also on a back-to-back, I think that we will see fewer minutes for him even if this game is close.

Obviously, this isn’t going to be my favorite bet of the night, but I do still think that this one could hit.

Over 27.5 Points – Jayson Tatum

Personally, this is going to be my favorite bet of the night. When factoring in that the Boston Celtics have a chance to be the number one seed in the Eastern Conference after tonight, I do think that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are going to have to play their best basketball if Boston is to win this one.

The Miami Heat do have one of the best defenses in the NBA, but that’s never an issue for a guy like Jayson Tatum.

He should be playing the whole game in this one considering that it’s going to be a highly competitive match-up. Tatum also sat in Bostons’ most recent game. Personally, I would suggest putting a good amount of money on this one.

Over 2.5 Threes – D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell is always one of my favorite players to put money on because he usually finds ways to hit three-pointers at a high level. The one thing that does somewhat worry me is the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to be going up against an elite defense in the Toronto Raptors. However, I do think that D’Angelo Russell is going to be able to hit at least three three-pointers in this one.

Similar to the Jayson Tatum situation, if Minnesota is to win this game, D’Angelo Russell is going to have to play his best basketball. They’re going to need a team effort out of all of their guys, leading me to think that he should be able to hit those threes.