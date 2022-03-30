NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks Today

On Wednesday, six games will be played around the NHL, resulting in a number of bets that bettors should be able to profit from. Below, we will take a look at the nine matchups for tonight, including the best NHL picks, and the parlay of the day. Remember, bettors can always get the best odds for any event at BetOnline.

NHL Games On Wednesday

Jets vs Sabres

Rangers vs Red Wings

Kings vs Oilers

Golden Knights vs Kraken

Blues vs Canucks

Sharks vs Coyotes

Considering that there are going to be only six games, I think some of these bets are going to be tougher to hit than usual. However, there are still a few games I like.

Best NHL Bets – Wednesday – March 30

New York Rangers ML vs Detroit Red Wings

When looking at this line, I do think it is a little questionable. The New York Rangers are going to barely be favorites in this one as they are only -140 according to BetOnline.

I think that this is going to be the easiest best of the night as the New York Rangers are significantly better than the Detroit Red Wings. Although the Red Wings can be tough and beat high-level teams, this team has not been playing well recently, and they are currently on a three-game losing streak.

The Rangers, on the other hand, have won three in a row, leading me to have to go with the trend here and say that the Rangers are easily going to be able to take care of business in this one.

LA Kings +1.5 vs Edmonton Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings are going to be taking on the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Although the Oilers are going to be coming into this one as the heavy favorite, the Kings still offer some value at +1.5. Considering the Kings have the second-best record in the Pacific Division, this is a game they should be able to keep close at the very least.

In my opinion, this is the best bet of the night, outside of the New York Rangers one. I don’t see any way in which the Kings lose by more than one point.

San Jose Sharks ML vs Arizona Coyotes

Whenever we can get less than -200 odds against the Arizona Coyotes, it’s always best to put some money on that. The Arizona Coyotes have undoubtedly been the worst team in the NHL all season, and that trend should continue in this one.

They’re going to be taking on an average San Jose Sharks team, but even with the San Jose Sharks being in the bottom half of the Pacific Division, they should still be able to take care of the Arizona Coyotes.

NHL Parlay Of The Day

This is going to be one of the tougher parlays of the day. The Winnipeg Jets should be able to take care of the Buffalo Sabres, but it could be interesting. Although the Vegas Golden Knights are a much better team than the Seattle Kraken, the Kraken have a tendency of keeping games close and even sneaking ones out that they shouldn’t win.