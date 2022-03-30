NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

The NHL schedule for Wednesday features six games, including a couple of contests featuring some of the best teams in the league. Profit along with us as we go over NHL picks and predictions below.

NHL Games On Wednesday

Jets vs Sabres

Rangers vs Red Wings

Kings vs Oilers

Golden Knights vs Kraken

Blues vs Canucks

Sharks vs Coyotes

NHL Predictions – Wednesday – March 30

We’ll look at three picks and predictions for Wednesday’s NHL slate, as well as the best bet of the day, below. Remember, at BetOnline, bettors can always obtain the best odds for any event.

Jets vs Sabres – Prediction

For this game, I’m going to go with the Winnipeg Jets to win outright. The Winnipeg Jets have won seven of their last 10 games and are currently on a two-game winning streak.

The Buffalo Sabres have also played well recently, winning six of their last 10 games, but I don’t think that this trend is going to continue tonight.

Rangers vs Red Wings – Prediction

Personally, I think that taking the New York Rangers to win this one is going to be the best bet of the night. The New York Rangers are going to play in Detroit, but I don’t see a way that the Rangers are going to lose this one.

I would even take the Rangers -1.5 for better odds.

Blues vs Canucks – Prediction

The St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks are going to meet on Wednesday. This is going to be one of the more interesting games of the day considering both teams have played somewhat similar this season.

The Blues are going to be coming off a game where they just beat the Canucks by three goals. I think that after that dominant win, they’re going to be able to replicate that same type of play in this one.

Favorite NHL Bet – Wednesday, March 30

My favorite play of the day is going to be taking the New York Rangers to win outright. As I previously noted, although the game is going to be in Detroit, I can’t imagine a way that the Red Wings beat this Rangers team.

The Rangers have been playing excellent hockey recently as they won seven of their last 10 games and are currently on a three-game winning streak. The Red Wings, on the other hand, have won two of their last 10 games and are on a three-game losing streak.