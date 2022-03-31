Anthony Davis to Return vs Pelicans as Lakers Fight For Spot in NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t gotten much good news this season, but they found out on Thursday that Anthony Davis will play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Anthony Davis has only played in 37 games this season due to a spate of injuries. He wasn’t the same Anthony Davis that the world is used to seeing in those 37 games, yet he still managed to score 23.1 points per game, grab 9.7 rebounds, and did so while being efficient.

This is incredible news for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are on the verge of missing the playoffs. The Lakers are now the number 10 seed in the Western Conference, and if they drop one more spot, they would miss out on the playoffs. They have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NBA, so Anthony Davis will be crucial down the line.

To cap up the season, the Lakers will face the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Denver Nuggets once again. For the last part of the season, they have the most difficult schedule in the NBA.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Anthony Davis will be limited to a certain number of minutes per game, but given that the Lakers will need him for at least 30 minutes per night in these games, it would make sense if they didn’t set a minute limit and force him to go out there and give it his all.

The Lakers have found themselves in a precarious situation after starting the season as the betting favorite to win the NBA title. With a record of 31-44, the Lakers don’t have much time to turn things around and try to be the team that everyone believes they can still be.

Can Anthony Davis be the saving grace for the Lakers season? We will find out here shortly if that is the case.