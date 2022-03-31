Golf

How to Bet on the Valero Texas Open | California Sports Betting Guide

Bet on the Valero Texas Open in California this weekend as the final PGA stop before the Masters tees off with round one on Thursday from TPC San Antonio. Last year’s tournament winner Jordan Spieth is lined at 14-1 odds, just behind the tournament favorite Rory McIlroy, who comes in at +750 to win his first PGA event of 2022. Despite California sports betting fans remaining on the outside looking in when it comes to the legalization of online gambling, golf bettors can still bet on the Valero Texas Open in California, while cashing in on great golf betting offers along the way.

To learn more about how to bet on the Valero Texas Open in California and how to collect the best California sports betting bonuses and free golf bets available. Continue reading as we explore the top California sportsbooks available for betting on the 2022 Texas Open.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for The Valero Texas Open

  1. BetOnline  – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Valero Texas Open in CA
  2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Valero Texas Open in CA
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Valero Texas Open 2022
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in California
  5. Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on The Valero Texas Open in California

While California sports betting is highly popular among residents of the Golden States, online gambling still remains illegal. Regardless of this, California sports betting fans can still bet on the Valero Texas Open, with a few extra hurdles to overcome along the way. To learn more about how to bet on the Valero Texas Open in California, check out the instructions below.

  1. Pick a CA betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for Valero Texas Open 2022
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your California sports betting bonus for The Valero Texas Open
  6. Place your free bets on Valero Texas Open in CA

Texas Golf Betting — How to Watch Valero Texas Open 2022 in California

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Valero Texas Open
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022
  • 💰 Valero Texas Open Purse: $8.6 Million
  • 💸 Valero Texas Open Payout: $1.4 Million
  • 🏆 Valero Texas Open 2021 Winner: Jordan Spieth
  • 🕛 Tee Times Start: 8:30 am ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
  • Golf Course: TPC at AT&T Oaks Course | San Antonio, Texas
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Rory McIlroy +900 | Jordan Spieth +1600 | Corey Conners +1600

Golf Odds — Valero Texas Open Odds

Rory McIlroy is the +750 betting favorite to win the Valero Texas Open, which would be his first PGA title of 2022. Last year’s winner, Jordan Spieth, is just behind McIlroy at 14-1 odds to repeat as back-to-back Texas Open champion, while 2019 tournament winner Corey Conners is just behind Spieth at 18-1 odds to win his second Texas Open championship. To find out all the latest betting odds for the Valero Texas Open via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Player Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +900 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1600 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +1600 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +2000 BetOnline logo
Abraham Ancer +2000 BetOnline logo
Bryson DeChambeau +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Kirk +2800 BetOnline logo
Maverick McNealy +3000 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +3000 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +3000 BetOnline logo

The Best Golf Sportsbooks for The Valero Texas Open in CA

Bet on golf in California this weekend as the Valero Texas Open swings into action as the final stop before the 2022 Masters. If you’re not into betting on the outright tournament winner, California sportsbooks have a number of great alternative betting markets for golf betting fans both new and old.

To learn more about how to bet on the Valero Texas Open while cashing in on great golf betting bonuses and free golf bets, check out our reviews of the top California sportsbooks below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Valero Texas Open

One of the best California sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it easy for golf fans to learn how bet on the Valero Texas Open

 

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets in California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is one of the very best California sportsbooks available for betting on the Valero Texas Open. California residents who wish to bet on the Valero Texas Open this week with BetOnline can cash in on a great 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000 when registering today, as well as a free bet on the Valero Texas Open of up to $50 when placing their first wager from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

To get started with BetOnline today, click the link below to place your free golf bets now.

Get Free Golf Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Valero Texas Open

XBet offers the best PGA Tour odds, California sports betting bonuses, and free bets for the Valero Texas Open this weekend

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live Golf Betting in California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on golf in California with XBet this weekend and take advantage of great golf betting offers from one of the most easy-to-use California sports betting sites available. With almost ten years in the business, XBet has made a name for itself as a basic betting site for both novice gamblers and seasoned experts. California residents who register with Xbet this weekend to bet on the Valero Texas Open will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a free casino online gaming chip worth up to ten dollars, just for signing up. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more details.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link below to register with XBet today.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Valero Texas Open 2022

Double your first deposit at one the best California sportsbooks, MyBookie makes it simple for fans to learn how to bet on the valero texas open

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Valero Texas Open Odds in California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the Valero Texas Open in California with MyBookie and cash in on great offers from one of the most generous California sportsbooks in the industry. MyBookie is known for its great promotional offers for the biggest PGA events of the year, and the Valero Texas Open is no exception. MyBookie is also a top California sportsbook for those who wish to bet on golf using bitcoin or other crypto coins. California residents who register with MyBookie this week to bet on the Valero Texas Open will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Terms and conditions apply, continue reading for more information.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on golf with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Golf Picks This Weekend | Valero Texas Open Picks

Charley Hoffman has been the runner-up in back-to-back Valero Texas Open tournaments and is being counted out once again by the oddsmakers. Despite just two strokes separating Hoffman from back-to-back Texas Open championships, the San Diego born PGA veteran remains a 75-1 long shot to win his first PGA event since winning the Texas Open in 2016. Hoffman missed the cut at the Players Championship earlier this month, but in an environment, he has proven to excel in, Hoffman should be lined at much shorter odds than the current price of 75-1. With that, take a shot on Hoffman to finally crack through at TPC San Antonio, and win the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

To place your free golf bets with BetOnline today, click the link below now.

Bet on the Texas Open at BetOnline
Golf
Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @TVOddsHQ
Al is a Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @TVOddsHQ
