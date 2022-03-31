How to Bet on the Valero Texas Open | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

The 100th Anniversary of the Valero Texas Open hosts some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names. While it may be a practice round for the top 10 before the Masters next week, the winner receives an automatic spot at Augusta National. Now that the Ohio sports betting laws have been passed, the top golf betting sites are welcoming the Buckeye State with betting bonuses, free PGA Tour bets, and more. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Valero Texas Open in Ohio and cash in on $6,375 in free golf bets.

While the Ohio sports betting laws have been approved, golf fans still need to wait longer for the state to introduce online sportsbooks.

Ohio Golf Betting — How to Watch Valero Texas Open 2022 in Ohio

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Valero Texas Open

2022 Valero Texas Open 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022

Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022 💰 Valero Texas Open Purse: $8.6 Million

$8.6 Million 💸 Valero Texas Open Payout: $1.4 Million

$1.4 Million 🏆 Valero Texas Open 2021 Winner: Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth 🕛 Tee Times Start: 8:30 am ET

8:30 am ET 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: TPC at AT&T Oaks Course | San Antonio, Texas

TPC at AT&T Oaks Course | San Antonio, Texas 🎲 Golf Odds: Rory McIlroy +900 | Jordan Spieth +1600 | Corey Conners +1600

Golf Odds — Valero Texas Open Odds

In preparation for the Masters, Rory McIlroy will be competing in the Valero Texas Open. McIlroy is the odds on favorite to win the tournament at +900 odds. Meanwhile defending champion Jordan Spieth and 2020 Texas Open winner Corey Conners enter the tournament with +1600 odds.

Player Odds Play Rory McIlroy +900 Jordan Spieth +1600 Corey Conners +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +2000 Abraham Ancer +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2500 Chris Kirk +2800 Maverick McNealy +3000 Gary Woodland +3000 Tony Finau +3000

Golf Picks This Weekend | Valero Texas Open Picks

With the winds being unpredictable this weekend, the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio will be a tough test for the listed field. Among them, the Valero Texas Open defending champion Jordan Spieth looks to finish a back-to-back. Spieth is shaping up into last spring form, playing well this season, finishing second at Pebble Beach earlier this year. The Texas native playing in his home state, is averaging positive strokes gained per round in every discipline. Spieth is top 25 in average driving distance and has been sharp with his irons. Look for Spieth to defend his title this weekend at the TPC San Antonio. Take Spieth at +1600 to win the Valero Texas Open.

