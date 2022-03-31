How to Bet on the Valero Texas Open | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites

It is the 100th Anniversary of the Valero Texas Open and the PGA Tour’s best talents are coming out to compete ahead of Augusta National. With an automatic bid to the Masters at stake, the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio will be a tough test, even for the best. For South Carolina residents looking to bet on the Texas Open, the top golf sportsbooks are giving away $6,375 in free PGA Tour bets this weekend. While South Carolina sports betting is illegal, golf fans can still bet on the PGA Tour events at regulated online sportsbooks. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on the Valero Texas Open in South Carolina.

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for The Valero Texas Open

Golf fans can bet on the Valero Texas Open for free at the best South Carolina sportsbooks. With risk-free bets and golf betting bonuses, South Carolina residents have a chance to cash in on the Texas Open before leaderboard changes.

Below, we’ll break down the best South Carolina sports betting sites for the Valero Texas Open.

How to Bet on The Valero Texas Open in South Carolina

With no traction on the South Carolina sports betting laws, the regulated golf betting sites are making it simple to bet on the Valero Texas Open online.

South Carolina Golf Betting — How to Watch the Valero Texas Open 2022 in South Carolina

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Valero Texas Open

2022 Valero Texas Open 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022

Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022 💰 Valero Texas Open Purse: $8.6 Million

$8.6 Million 💸 Valero Texas Open Payout: $1.4 Million

$1.4 Million 🏆 Valero Texas Open 2021 Winner: Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth 🕛 Tee Times Start: 8:30 am ET

8:30 am ET 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC

Golf Channel | NBC ⛳ Golf Course: TPC at AT&T Oaks Course | San Antonio, Texas

TPC at AT&T Oaks Course | San Antonio, Texas 🎲 Golf Odds: Rory McIlroy +900 | Jordan Spieth +1600 | Corey Conners +1600

Golf Odds — Valero Texas Open Odds

Abraham Ancer withdrew from the Valero Texas Open this morning without disclosing the reason. The San Antonio native was a favorite for many handicappers and opened with +2000 odds. With his withdrawal, the field narrows for the Valero Texas Open. Rory McIlroy is favored at at +900 odds and defending champion, Jordan Spieth has +1600 odds to win the Valero Texas Open.

Check out the chart below with the best Valero Texas Open odds at BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina betting sites.

Player Odds Play Rory McIlroy +900 Jordan Spieth +1600 Corey Conners +1600 Hideki Matsuyama +2000 Bryson DeChambeau +2500 Chris Kirk +2800 Maverick McNealy +3000 Gary Woodland +3000 Tony Finau +3000 Tony Finau +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites for the Valero Texas Open in South Carolina

With great value on many golfers, the best South Carolina sportsbooks are giving out big betting bonuses and free PGA Tour bets. In addition, golf fans can pick from a selection of props including top finishes, head-to-head matchups, and more.

For more information about the best golf betting bonuses available in South Carolina for the Valero Texas Open, scroll down below.

Golf Picks This Weekend | Valero Texas Open Picks

Despite being one of the favorites in the Valero Texas Open, Abraham Ancer withdrew from the field list this morning. With Ancer out, it opens up the fairway to bigger underdogs like Chris Kirk. While Kirk has never won a PGA Tour event, he has found some success at TPC San Antonio before ranking eighth in the field. The Tennessee native ranks first in the field for SG/total and third for opportunities gained over the last two month. His form is shaping up and showcases a strong tee-to-green game and currently ranked 22nd excellent around-the-green-game according to FanShare Sports rankings. If the weather cooperates at the Oaks Course, look for this underdog to get his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open. Take Chris Kirk at +2800 odds.

Click on the button below to place your free golf bets on the Valero Texas Open at BetOnline, one the best South Carolina sports betting sites.