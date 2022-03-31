How to Bet on the Valero Texas Open | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Golf

It is the 100th Anniversary of the Valero Texas Open and the PGA Tour’s best talents are coming out to compete ahead of Augusta National. With an automatic bid to the Masters at stake, the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio will be a tough test, even for the best. For South Carolina residents looking to bet on the Texas Open, the top golf sportsbooks are giving away $6,375 in free PGA Tour bets this weekend. While South Carolina sports betting is illegal, golf fans can still bet on the PGA Tour events at regulated online sportsbooks. In this article we’ll go over how to bet on the Valero Texas Open in South Carolina.

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for The Valero Texas Open

Golf fans can bet on the Valero Texas Open for free at the best South Carolina sportsbooks. With risk-free bets and golf betting bonuses, South Carolina residents have a chance to cash in on the Texas Open before leaderboard changes.

Below, we’ll break down the best South Carolina sports betting sites for the Valero Texas Open.

  1. BetOnline  – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on The Valero Texas Open
  2. XBet – $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Valero Texas Open
  3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Valero Texas Open 2022
  4. BetUS – $3,125 in Free Golf Bets in South Carolina
  5. Bovada – $750 to Bet on the PGA Tour

How to Bet on The Valero Texas Open in South Carolina

With no traction on the South Carolina sports betting laws, the regulated golf betting sites are making it simple to bet on the Valero Texas Open online.

  1. Pick a SC betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your golf betting bonus for Valero Texas Open 2022
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for The Valero Texas Open
  6. Place your free bets on Valero Texas Open in SC

South Carolina Golf Betting — How to Watch the Valero Texas Open 2022 in South Carolina

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Valero Texas Open
  • 📅 Start Date: Thursday-Sunday, March 31- April 3, 2022
  • 💰 Valero Texas Open Purse: $8.6 Million
  • 💸 Valero Texas Open Payout: $1.4 Million
  • 🏆 Valero Texas Open 2021 Winner: Jordan Spieth
  • 🕛 Tee Times Start: 8:30 am ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | NBC
  • Golf Course: TPC at AT&T Oaks Course | San Antonio, Texas
  • 🎲 Golf Odds: Rory McIlroy +900 | Jordan Spieth +1600 | Corey Conners +1600

Golf Odds — Valero Texas Open Odds

Abraham Ancer withdrew from the Valero Texas Open this morning without disclosing the reason. The San Antonio native was a favorite for many handicappers and opened with +2000 odds. With his withdrawal, the field narrows for the Valero Texas Open. Rory McIlroy is favored at at +900 odds and defending champion, Jordan Spieth has +1600 odds to win the Valero Texas Open.

Check out the chart below with the best Valero Texas Open odds at BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina betting sites.

Player Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +900 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +1600 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +1600 BetOnline logo
Hideki Matsuyama +2000 BetOnline logo
Bryson DeChambeau +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Kirk +2800 BetOnline logo
Maverick McNealy +3000 BetOnline logo
Gary Woodland +3000 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +3000 BetOnline logo
The Best Golf Betting Sites for the Valero Texas Open in South Carolina

With great value on many golfers, the best South Carolina sportsbooks are giving out big betting bonuses and free PGA Tour bets. In addition, golf fans can pick from a selection of props including top finishes, head-to-head matchups, and more.

For more information about the best golf betting bonuses available in South Carolina for the Valero Texas Open, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on The Valero Texas Open

One of the best South Carolina sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it easy for golf fans to learn how bet on the Valero Texas Open

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Golf Bets in Ohio
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Tee off at one of the best South Carolina sports betting sites like BetOnline for the Valero Texas Open. New members receive up to $1,000 in free golf betting bonuses on their first deposit. Also available in the Palmetto State, BetOnline offers three free golf bets this weekend. South Carolina residents can claim a free PGA Tour players props, in-play bet and matched mobile bet when they open an account at BetOnline. With multiple risk-free options, South Carolina residents can bet on the Valero Texas Open for free.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

To claim your free South Carolina sports betting bonuses for the Valero Texas Open, click on the button below.

Get Free Golf Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet- $500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Valero Texas Open

XBet offers the best PGA Tour odds, South Carolina sports betting bonuses, and free bets for the Valero Texas Open this weekend

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live Golf Betting In South Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

South Carolina residents looking to bet on the Texas Open can find the best live PGA Tour odds at XBet. One of the best South Carolina online gambling sites, XBet features a wide variety of golf betting bonuses and competitive golf odds to the Palmetto State. New members can tap-in $500 to their bankroll for the Valero Texas Open. In addition, golf bettors can take advantage of weekly sports reloads, rebates, and more.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click on the button below to receive your free golf bets at XBet, one of the best South Carolina sports betting sites.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on The Valero Texas Open 2022

Double your first deposit at one the best South Carolina sportsbooks, MyBookie makes it simple for fans to learn how to bet on the valero texas open

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Valero Texas Open Odds In South Carolina
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Never miss the fairway at MyBookie, one of the best South Carolina sports betting apps. Compared to other top South Carolina sportsbooks, MyBookie offers the best golf odds by taking less vig on PGA Tour betting lines. New members can get up to $1,000 in free golf betting bonuses on their first deposit for the Valero Texas Open this weekend.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get your free Valero Texas Open betting bonuses at MyBookie, click on the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

Golf Picks This Weekend | Valero Texas Open Picks

Despite being one of the favorites in the Valero Texas Open, Abraham Ancer withdrew from the field list this morning. With Ancer out, it opens up the fairway to bigger underdogs like Chris Kirk. While Kirk has never won a PGA Tour event, he has found some success at TPC San Antonio before ranking eighth in the field. The Tennessee native ranks first in the field for SG/total and third for opportunities gained over the last two month. His form is shaping up and showcases a strong tee-to-green game and currently ranked 22nd excellent around-the-green-game according to FanShare Sports rankings. If the weather cooperates at the Oaks Course, look for this underdog to get his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open. Take Chris Kirk at +2800 odds.

Click on the button below to place your free golf bets on the Valero Texas Open at BetOnline, one the best South Carolina sports betting sites.

Bet on Valero Texas Open 2022 at BetOnline
Topics  
Golf News
Gia Nguyen
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
