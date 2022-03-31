MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

On Thursday, there will be a swarm of MLB games to choose from, but given that it is only the preseason, it will be difficult. Below, we’ll look over today’s best MLB picks.

MLB Games On Thursday

Orioles vs Pirates

Twins vs Red Sox

Yankees vs Phillies

Rays vs Braves

Tigers vs Blue Jays

Dodgers vs Rangers

Royals vs Athletics

Rockies vs Giants

Padres vs Diamondbacks

Angels vs Brewers

Nationals vs Mets

Cardinals vs Marlins

White Sox vs Reds

Guardians vs Mariners

Predicting games for the MLB preseason is one of the more difficult things to do in terms of picking winners for betting because not all starters will play during the preseason. However, we’ll take a look at a few of these games below and attempt to pick the day’s best bets.

Best MLB Bets – Thursday – March 31

New York Mets -170 vs Washington Nationals

The New York Mets are expected to play most of their starters on Thursday, which leads me to believe that this is a game that they will easily win. We must take into account the fact that they are unlikely to have all of their starters play more than four or five innings, but even if they do only play a small amount, that should be enough to get the job done.

Personally, I believe that this is going to be the best MLB preseason bet of the night; I’m all over the New York Mets.

Saint Louis Cardinals +125 vs Miami Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals are another team that is expected to play the majority of their starting lineup. Unfortunately, they will be facing Trevor Rogers of the Miami Marlins, who will make it difficult for them to score runs, but I believe the Cardinals will win this game.

Because of how well Trevor Rogers has pitched over the last year, the St. Louis Cardinals are getting plus money here, but I still think this is a game that St Louis does win.

Seattle Mariners -145 vs Cleveland Guardians

The Seattle Mariners are predicted to go with their starting nine, while the Guardians haven’t submitted a lineup yet.

Seattle will start Chris Flexen, who didn’t have a great season last year and hasn’t had a great start to the spring this year, but I believe the lineup that the Mariners will be able to put together in this one will lead to them scoring a decent amount of runs and taking care of business.

The Cleveland Guardians have one of the worst lineups in the MLB, so even if their starters are on the field, the Mariners should be able to win this one.