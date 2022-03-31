NBA Player Props | Best Bets and Expert Picks on the NBA Games Tonight

Although there are only going to be five games during the NBA slate on Thursday, there are still a few ways that I think bettors can profit. Below, we will take a look at the best NBA player props of the night.

NBA Games On Thursday

Jazz vs Lakers

Bucks vs Nets

76ers vs Pistons

Cavaliers vs Hawks

Clippers vs Bulls

There have been some late scratches recently. It’s a disappointment for gamblers who placed parlays and player props earlier in the day, but it makes sense from the perspective of some teams, who want to ensure that their players are fully healthy for the playoffs. Make sure you’re up to date on any injuries.

Best NBA Player Props – Thursday – March 31

Over 31.5 Points – Giannis Antetokounmpo

In all honesty, I’m going to take Giannis Antetokounmpo with the points as the lock of the night. Because the Brooklyn Nets have one of the worst interior defenses in the NBA, I believe Giannis will be able to get whatever he wants, just like he normally does against this Brooklyn team.

I also think Giannis will score 32 in this one because the Milwaukee Bucks are going to do everything they can to win. The Brooklyn Nets are a team they may potentially face in the Eastern Conference Finals, which leads me to believe Milwaukee will strive to demonstrate to Brooklyn that they aren’t quite on their level yet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to play his best basketball if Milwaukee is to win this game.

Over 1.5 Threes – Brook Lopez

As I’ll be staying in Brooklyn for another Milwaukee Bucks player, this will be one of my other favorite plays of the night. The Brooklyn Nets will try to do all they can to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo, which means they’re going to slam into him whenever they get the chance. When Giannis has the ball, we’ll see several double teams and possibly triple teams.

Because Brooklyn will have to do all of that in order to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez should get a couple of open looks.

Under 2.5 Threes – Paul George

Given that Paul George has recently returned from injury, I believe that taking the under in this game is the best choice. This is definitely my least favorite of the three-player props, but I still believe it has a good chance of hitting.

The main reason I don’t think Paul George will hit three three-pointers is that he prefers to play in the mid-range area, and given that he may play fewer minutes because he is just returning, I see this one going under.