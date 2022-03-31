NCAA Women’s Final Four – 4 Players To Watch for in the Women’s Final Four

With the March Madness Tournament coming to an end, it’s time to focus on the top four women’s Final Four players to watch.

The University of Connecticut will take on the Stanford Cardinal, and the South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Louisville Cardinals.

Four Players To Watch In The Final Four

We’ll go over four must-see TV players who are still playing in the women’s Final Four below.

4. Aliyah Boston

Aliyah Boston and the South Carolina Gamecocks are arguably the best team in the country heading into this matchup. Given that they ended the season 33-2 and are now in the Final Four, there is a solid case to be made that South Carolina is the best team left.

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina’s standout junior forward, is one of the main reasons for the team’s success this season. She’s averaging 16.8 points per game this year, while being efficient.

She finished last game with 19 points and seven rebounds in the Elite Eight against Creighton. In the Sweet 16, she also had a 28-point, 22-rebound performance against the University of North Carolina.

3. Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith is one of the best guards in the country. Whether it’s because of her fantastic three-point shot or her vicious step-backs, she knows how to score the basketball at a high level.

She’ll be averaging 14.5 points per game heading into this one, and she’ll be hitting nearly 40% of her three-point attempts. In her most recent game, she scored an astounding 22 points against the University of Michigan in the Elite Eight.

She has only failed to score 20 points in one of Louisville’s games throughout the tournament.

2. Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink is arguably the best player in the country. Throughout the season, she averaged a whopping 13.4 points per game and 8.1 rebounds. She did this by somehow shooting over 55% from the field.

She’ll be heading into this game having already recorded two double-doubles in just four games of the tournament.

Stanford will have to step up in this one if they want to beat the UConn Huskies. Given that UConn boasts a slew of talent, Cameron Brink will have to show that she is capable of being the best player on the court.

1. Paige Bueckers

You must not be a collegiate basketball fan if you haven’t heard of Paige Bueckers. She’s undeniably one of the most entertaining players in the game, and it’s safe to assume she’ll be the first overall pick in the WNBA draft in 2023. She had an interesting season considering she was dealing with a serious injury, yet she still managed to score 14.7 points per game in the 15 games she played.

She completely took over the game in the second half against North Carolina State, finishing with 27 points in the Huskies’ stunning overtime win in the Elite Eight.