Padres trade James Norwood to the Phillies for a minor leaguer and cash

The San Diego Padres have traded James Norwood of New York, New York to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league infielder Kervin Pirchado of Bronx, New York and cash according to Steve Adams of mlbtraderumors.com. The Phillies become the third Major League team Norwood has played for. He previously played three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, in addition to the Padres.

Norwood only pitched five games last season for San Diego. However, he was very effective, as in five innings pitched, the right hander did not give up an earned run. Norwood did give up six hits and three walks in the 23 batters he faced, to go along with three strikeouts. He also had a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.80.

The earned run average of 0.00 in 2021 was a sharp contrast to the 16.20 ERA Norwood had in 2020 with the Cubs. In an inning and two thirds, he gave up three earned runs, four hits, and one walk for an earned run average of 16.20 and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 3.00.

For Norwood’s career, he has pitched only 28 games with a record of zero wins and two losses, with an earned run average of 3.67. In 27 innings pitched, he has given up 33 hits, 11 earned runs, one home run, and had 24 strikeouts, 17 walks, and three wild pitches, with a WHIP of 1.85.

Norwood is now added to a Phillies bullpen that includes projected closer Corey Knebel of Denton, Texas, along with relievers Jeurys Familia of Yaguate, Dominican Republic, Brad Hand of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Connor Brogdon of Clovis, California. Knebel played last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and had three saves in 27 games.

In four seasons, Norwood has not pitched enough for him to be considered a huge difference maker for the Phillies in 2022. Philadelphia is currently at +2200 odds to win the World Series according to Bet Online.