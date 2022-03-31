Rams Add Wagner In Pursuit Of Consecutive Titles│Super Bowl Betting

I have been really high on the Los Angeles Chargers throughout this offseason, and rightfully so. I won’t reiterate that here, but the Chargers are built to compete. However, as is usual for LA, drama is brewing. The Rams could care less about general city pride- they want another ring for themselves.

Rams Add Wagner

To that end, they have signed Bobby Wagner. Wagner has been one the best MLB’s throughout his career ever since he was a rookie, and though he has lost a step, he still has tremendous ability. Following the formula they used last year, the Rams seem content with signing a few spectacular players and skimping around them. But hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it; right?

They have Aaron Donald returning, Ramsey on the backend, and now Wagner in the middle next to their young stud named Ernest Jones. While Wagner isn’t Von Miller he brings major star power and help to that LB group and puts the Rams defense close to where they were last year.

The Rest Of The Rams Picture

The Rams also lost some talent on offense during the offseason, either due to retirement or some other means. However, Joe Noteboom, the LT replacing Andrew Whitworth, has shown himself to have some talent, Allen Robinson is a fantastic big-bodied WR, and their backfield will have had a chance to heal up. Player turnover may be a cause for a pause, but the offensive output should at the very least stay on par with 2021. Let’s not forget that Stafford didn’t have his best year last year, and we could see him be a lot more comfortable as a Ram in 2022.

How This Affects Your Super Bowl Bet

The Rams adding Wagner in pursuit of consecutive titles is big news, but at the end of the day, other teams are good too. For example, the Buccs are returning a lot of talent and have acquired some more. The Eagles are a sleeper team who were decent last year and have three first round picks in the 2022 draft. Coming from the AFC, I will again mention the Chargers as well as point to the Bengals, who almost took the Lombardi trophy home in February. Their biggest struggle was on the offensive line, and they have addressed that thoroughly. If we see them add some pieces to their secondary in the draft they could be right back where they were last year, this time finishing the season with victory cigars. Of course, the AFC could also boast the Bills or anyone from the AFC West, so competition is fierce.

Hence, which of these teams is the best Super Bowl bet is a topic only worth revisiting after the draft, and you can find my current pick (the Chargers) explained in one of my recent articles. It was focused on the AFC West, but it applies to here too. However, while the news of the Rams signing Bobby Wagner should not change your Super Bowl bet, it undoubtedly gives them a leg up in their division and the playoff race. If you have to stop the 49ers run game twice a year to win your division then signing Wagner is a big step in the right direction. And you can bet on that. (Rams are +150.)

