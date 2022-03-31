The New York Yankees are going to aim to be one of the top teams in baseball this year, despite what many consider to be a problematic offseason. With the American League being so competitive, the Yankees will have a difficult time getting to where they want to be. However, I have high expectations for this Yankees club, which I’ll discuss in detail with bold predictions below.

Three Bold Predictions for the New York Yankees Season

Can the Yankees win a World Series? Do they have a potential Cy Young winner and an MVP? Check out our bold predictions below.

3. Aaron Judge Wins The AL-MVP

There are generally a few MVP candidates at the start of the season, one being Judge. Unfortunately for Aaron Judge, if he is to win this award, he will have to perform better than Shohei Ohtani, since what Ohtani is accomplishing on the field is something the game hasn’t seen since Babe Ruth.

Aaron Judge, though, has the potential to win this award because of his exceptional hitting and defensive abilities.

There’s no reason why Judge can’t win the MVP if he can raise his batting average to reach .300 and hit 40 or more home runs while remaining one of baseball’s best defensive right fielders. There will be other criteria, such as the Yankees winning the AL East, but there’s no reason why Aaron Judge can’t win this award next year.

2. Gerrit Cole Wins 20-Plus Games

The New York Yankees will have to rely on Gerrit Cole to be the elite pitcher that he has been throughout his career if they are to be the team that they want to be this season.

Personally, I believe that this Yankees squad will be more successful than many people believe. The biggest reason they will is that they have Cole, who is perhaps the best pitcher in baseball and will prove it this year by winning 20 games.

Cole has only won 20 games once in his career, and he has had many seasons with 15 or more wins. I think this Yankees team can reach close to the 90-100 wins, which means Gerrit Cole would have to win almost 20 games to get them there.

1. Yankees Win the AL East

Many people want to suggest that the New York Yankees are not the team to beat in the AL East because of the moves they made in the offseason.

Despite the fact that the AL East is perhaps the best division in baseball, I believe the Yankees have a small lead in this division. The Yankees’ roster, in my opinion, is badly underappreciated. People used to say that the New York Yankees had enough talent to get the job done last season, but now they don’t since they didn’t go out and get that elite shortstop, which personally doesn’t make any sense to me.

Obviously, bringing in a player like Carlos Correa would have been a major advantage for the Yankees, but they still have enough talent to get the job done even without him.