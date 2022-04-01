Nets’ Ben Simmons will probably miss the beginning of the NBA Playoffs

Three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons is not yet healthy. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Simmons will not be ready to play until after the start of the playoffs. The reporter stated, “Ben Simmons is not close to playing for the Nets. He most likely won’t be ready for the start of the playoffs, I was told Thursday, as he’s still trying to recover from a reoccurring back injury that required an injection last month.”

Simmons Still Trying to Recover

Additionally, Simmons has spent the last several months in conditioning. He has not appeared in a game since the 76ers’ 103-96 home loss versus the Hawks in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals. In the aforementioned playoff series, the guard averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. There is no telling if the 25-year-old will even be able to play at a high level, if he can return soon.

Of course, on Feb. 10, the 76ers traded Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and a few first-round draft picks to the Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap. Fans all across the basketball world were expecting 76ers general manager Elton Brand to trade his star guard in the offseason. But, that prediction never manifested last year.

Furthermore, the Nets are still fighting for a playoff spot. They currently rank eighth overall in the Eastern Conference standings. Brooklyn trails Cleveland by two games for the No. 7 seed. The team could use Ben Simmons as soon as possible.

Nonetheless, there is also a three-way tie right now for eighth place. The team has to keep winning. Otherwise, the Hornets and/or Hawks will jump the Nets in the standings. This will especially not bold well for Simmons’ return.

If the Nets continue to pile on the wins, they will have the opportunity to advance to the postseason via the play-in tournament. This event is scheduled for Apr. 12-15. Plus, the NBA playoffs begin on Apr. 16. The Nets face off against the Hawks tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET. If Ben Simmons receives clearance to play in the coming weeks, the Nets must first make the playoffs. They have won six of their previous 10 games.