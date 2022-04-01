Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

On Friday, the NHL will host seven games, resulting in a plethora of player props from which bettors might profit. We’ll go through the best NHL player props of the day below. Remember, bettors can always get the best NHL player props at BetOnline.

NHL Games On Friday

Islanders vs Rangers

Predators vs Sabres

Blackhawks vs Lightning

Senators vs Red Wings

Blues vs Oilers

Golden Knights vs Kraken

Ducks vs Coyotes

Best NHL Player Props – Friday – April 1

Bettors will be able to profit from the seven games in a variety of ways. Friday’s game will feature some of the NHL’s finest goal scorers and point leaders, making some of these more likely to hit than normal.

Steven Stamkos – Anytime Scorer

Given that the Tampa Bay Lightning will be playing the Chicago Blackhawks in what should be one of the more exciting games of the day, I’m going to have to pick Steven Stamkos to score a goal. He has already scored 30 goals this season, and I believe he will be able to add to that total on Friday.

The major reason I believe he will be able to score in this game is that it will be extremely competitive, and he will need to play his best hockey in order for the Lightning to win.

Alex Tuch – Over 0.5 Points

My favorite bet of the day is on Alex Tuch to score more than 0.5 points.

When you consider that he already has 28 points for the season and has only played 36 games, I believe this is an excellent spot for him.

Although I have my worries about the Buffalo Sabres’ ability to put the puck in the net at a high level, the Nashville Predators have struggled to keep the puck out of the net, so I believe he should be able to contribute an assist or a goal in this game.

Brady Tkachuk- Over 0.5 Points

Brady Tkachuk is one of my all-time favorite players to wager on. All we need from him in this one is for him to have more than 0.5 points, which I believe he can easily achieve. Given that he has 47 points in 63 games this season, I believe this is an intriguing spot for him.

I also like him in this one for similar reasons to Steven Stamkos in that the Ottawa Senators will have to play their best hockey to beat the Detroit Red Wings, leading me to believe that he’ll play the way he has for the majority of his career and be able to score in this one.