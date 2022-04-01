Blue Jays Extend Head Coach Charlie Montoyo Through 2023 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that head coach Charlie Montoyo has agreed to a contract extension. Montoyo was supposed to be in his final season this year, but he’ll now be signed until 2023.

For the 2024 and 2025 seasons, there will be a club option, which means that if the Blue Jays don’t like the results he’s delivering as their head coach, they can fire him.

Montoyo has been a significant reason why the Blue Jays have had some recent success. Despite the fact that some of the Blue Jays fans aren’t the biggest fans of his, he’s been managed to put together a competitive Blue Jays squad in his few years.

Because of some of his questionable bullpen management in the past, some of the fan base has had reservations about him. Last year’s Blue Jays team didn’t have a terrific bullpen, so there weren’t many options, but he could have made some better decisions out of the pen.

There’s no reason why the Blue Jays, led by Montoyo, can’t win a World Series this year with a roster that includes superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, Matt Chapman, Kevin Gausman, George Springer, and a bevy of other legit players.

Given that the Blue Jays play in the AL East, probably the best division in baseball, it will be intriguing to watch how successful they are. On paper, the Blue Jays appear to have the potential to be not only one of the best teams in the AL East, but the best club in baseball if things go their way.

According to BetOnline, they will enter the 2022 season with + 890 odds to win the World Series. Considering that they will have one of the best rosters in all of baseball, it might not be a bad idea for bettors to put some money on them.