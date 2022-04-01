Dodgers trade outfielder AJ Pollock to the White Sox for closer Craig Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Friday according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. The Dodgers have moved outfielder A.J. Pollock of Hebron, Connecticut to the Chicago White Sox for closer Craig Kimbrel of Huntsville, Alabama.

Pollock will be joining his third Major League Baseball team. He has previously played seven seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last season in L.A., Pollock batted .297 with 21 home runs and 69 runs batted in. During 117 games and 422 at bats, and 384 plate appearances, Pollock scored 53 runs, and had 27 doubles, one triple, 114 hits, nine stolen bases, 30 walks, a .355 on base percentage, a .536 slugging percentage, 206 total bases, and two sacrifice flies.

Pollock also was an All-Star with the Diamondbacks in 2015. That year he batted .315 with 20 home runs and 76 runs batted in, along with 39 doubles and 39 stolen bases.

Kimbrel will be joining his sixth Major League team. He has previously played for the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. Last season with both Chicago teams, Kimbrel pitched 63 games, and had a record of four wins and five losses, with an earned run average of 2.26, 100 strikeouts, 24 saves. In 59 2/3 innings, he gave up 31 hits, 15 earned runs, and 23 walks, and had a WHIP of 0.91.

There is a possibility that Kimbrel could be the Dodgers closer in 2022 after losing Kenley Jansen to the Atlanta Braves. The eight-time All-Star won the National League Rookie of the Year with the Braves. During his rookie season, Kimbrel led the National League with 46 saves. It was the first of four straight years he led the senior circuit in saves, as he also had 42 saves in 2012, 50 saves in 2013, and 47 saves in 2014.

Pollock was one of two outfielders to be traded in the last two days. On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded outfielder Josh VanMeter to the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league pitcher Listher Sosa. VanMeter batted .222 with six home runs and 36 runs batted in in 2021.

World Series Odds after the Trade

The Dodgers continue to be the World Series favourite. They are currently at +475 according to BetOnline. The White Sox are currently at +1200.