Duke vs UNC, Kansas vs Villanova: Is This The Best Final Four Ever?

Given that this will be the first time the University of North Carolina and Duke will match up in the NCAA tournament, as well as the University of Kansas and Villanova playing in the other Final Four game, this could be the best Final Four in March Madness history. Any of these four teams have a chance to win the tournament, and the winner will truly be determined by who can play their best basketball on Saturday.

Some of the best March Madness Tournaments in history date back to the late 1980s, and even some from the early 2010s. Indiana, Syracuse, UNLV, and Providence played in one of the most renowned NCAA Final fours of all time in 1987, and we also witnessed a North Carolina, Michigan, Kentucky, and Kansas final four in 1993. This is of a similar scale in terms of the programs involved, as these are perhaps the best collegiate basketball programs of the past decade.

The Blue Bloods Are Here To Show Off

The term “blue bloods” is thrown around loosely at times, but the four teams who will compete in the final four are unquestionably among the list. Kentucky, UCLA, North Carolina, Kansas, Duke, and Indiana are the six blue bloods, according to popular opinion. However, considering how well Villanova has performed in this tournament for nearly the past decade, they have to be regarded as a blue blood.

There’s no better matchup for college basketball fans than seeing the University of North Carolina and Duke play for the first time in March Madness history, and on top of that, having it be coach K’s final ever tournament.

In terms of player matchups, there are some incredibly fascinating players all over the court. The list goes on and on with names like Brady Manek, Caleb Love, Colin Gilespie, Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, Remy Martin, and Ochai Agbaji. The talent on exhibit on Saturday will be unlike anything seen in this tournament in a long time.

Is This The Best Final Four Of All Time?

When you consider some of the other Final Fours we’ve seen throughout the history of the March Madness tournament, it’ll be difficult to argue that this isn’t the best we’ve ever seen. There have undoubtedly been some fantastic Final Four matchups in the past, but outside of the 1993 and 1987 Final Fours, it’s difficult to claim anything compares to this.

This should be a college basketball fans’ dream.

