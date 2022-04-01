How to Bet on Wrestlemania 38 in ON | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Bet on WrestleMania 38 in Ontario this weekend as the two-night wrestling extravaganza kicks off Saturday, April 2nd from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Night one of WrestleMania 38 is headlined by a WWE Raw women’s title match between former women’s UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, as she takes on Charlotte Flair in her first WrestleMania appearance since 2019. Night two of WrestleMania is headlined by the third WrestleMania meeting between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, this time, with both the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Wrestling fans can bet on WrestleMania 38 in Ontario with a number of top Ontario sportsbooks.

WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38

🤼 WrestleMania 38 | WrestleMania 2022

📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd

Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38 : WWE PPV

: WWE PPV 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey.

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show.

WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card

Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship).

Edge vs. AJ Styles.

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natayla and Shayna Baszer.

WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds

With seven championships on the line, this year's WrestleMania is sure to be action packed.

WrestleMania Odds Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Play Moneyline -350 +225

WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds

Ronda Rousey is a -700 betting favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair in her first WrestleMania appearance since 2019.

WrestleMania Odds Ronda Rousey Charlotte Flair Play Moneyline -700 +400

WrestleMania 2022 Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds

Seth Rollins is a +275 underdog to a mystery opponent, which is likely to be Cody Rhodes. Rhodes recently left AEW, and has rumoured to have recently signed with the promotion he left over five years ago.

WrestleMania Odds Mystery Opponent Seth Rollins Play Moneyline -450 +275

WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds

The biggest toss-up of the night is in a special tag-team attraction match as social media superstar Logan Paul teams up with the Miz to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The bout is currently a -120/-120 pick’em affair.

WrestleMania 38 Odds Logan Paul & The Miz Dominik & Rey Mysterio Play Moneyline -120 -120

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds

Bianca Belair is a massive -600 betting favorite to defeat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 2022 Odds Bianca Belair Becky Lynch Play Moneyline -600 +350

WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks

While Ronda Rousey looks poised to make an impactful return at WrestleMania 38, it’s worth noting that Charlotte Flair cashed as an underdog on three separate occasions in 2021, which has been a rare occurrence in the WWE as a whole. Since the start of 2022, the betting underdog has yet to win a match, with all thirteen matches with odds posted having gone in favor of the chalk wrestler. At the current price of +400, Flair and Rousey could be setting up for a long, drawn-out feud, which would likely see Flair pull off the disputed upset as the defending champion on Saturday night at WrestleMania 38. With this in mind, place a flyer on Charlotte Flair at 4-1 odds to defeat Ronda Rousey on Saturday.

To place your free bets on WrestleMania 38 with BetOnline, click the link below now.