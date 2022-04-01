How to Bet on Wrestlemania 38 | North Carolina Sports Betting Guide

Bet on WrestleMania 38 this weekend as the ‘granddaddy of them all’ goes down this Saturday, from the AT&T Stadium in Jerry’s World, Arlington, Texas. This year’s Wrestlemania is headlined by a unification title bout between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This will mark the third Wrestlemania to feature Lesnar vs Reigns as the main event, as both Wrestlemania 31 and Wrestlemania 34 featured the two wrestlers going head to head.

Apart from Brock Lesnar, the event is headlined by another former UFC champion. Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey makes her first WrestleMania appearance since WrestleMania 35 back in 2019, as she takes on Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Bet on WrestleMania 38 in North Carolina this weekend

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for WrestleMania 38

How to Bet on WrestleMania 38 in North Carolina

With North Carolina sports betting recently becoming legalized, betting on WrestleMania 38 is easier now than ever before.

Pick an NC betting site from this page
Click the button to get your WWE betting bonus for WrestleMania 38
Sign up with accurate account details
Make a qualifying deposit
Get your North Carolina sports betting bonus for WrestleMania 38
Place your free bets on WrestleMania 38 in NC

WrestleMania 38— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 38

🤼 WrestleMania 38 | Wrestlemania 2022

📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd

Saturday, April 2nd | Sunday, April 3rd 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38 : WWE PPV

: WWE PPV 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey.

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show.

WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card

Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship).

Edge vs. AJ Styles.

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natayla and Shayna Baszer.

WWE WrestleMania 2022 Betting Odds

WrestleMania 38 is a two-day event with six different WWE titles on the line. For the full betting odds on WrestleMania 38, continue reading as we dive into each marquee match-up on the card.

All of the best WrestleMania 38 odds are via BetOnline, the top North Carolina sportsbooks.

WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds

This year’s main event sees Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns in a title vs title unification bout for both the WWE Championship as well as the WWE Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar is a -350 betting favorite to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Bet Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Play Moneyline -350 +225

WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will make her return to the squared circle this weekend as she makes her first WrestleMania appearance since Wrestlemania 35 back in 2019. Rousey is a -700 betting favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair, and win the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Bet Ronda Rousey Charlotte Flair Play Moneyline -700 +400

WrestleMania 2022 Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds

Seth Rollins is set to take on a mystery opponent at this year’s WrestleMania, with WWE chairman Vince McMahon stating he will personally announce the opponent during the pay-per-view. Based on industry rumors the mystery opponent is very likely to be Cody Rhodes, who recently left WWE’s competitor AEW, and is looking to restart his career with the company that he left more than five years ago. The mystery opponent is a -450 betting favorite over Seth Rollins, who is likely going to put over whoever the surprise opponent.

Bet Mystery Opponent Seth Rollins Play Moneyline -450 +275

WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds

One of the biggest toss-ups of the night is a tag team match featuring social media personality Logan Paul, as he teams up with The Miz to take on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. In a shear coin-flip, both teams are lined at odds of -120.

Bet Logan Paul & The Miz Dominik & Rey Mysterio Play Moneyline -120 -120

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds

Bianca Belair is a -600 betting favorite in her match-up WWE Raw Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch. Belair lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 in a squash match that lasted just 26-seconds. The two will meet again at WrestleMania 38, this time with the WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the line.

Bet Bianca Belair Becky Lynch Play Moneyline -600 +350

The Best Sportsbooks for WrestleMania 38 in NC

Bet on WrestleMania 38 in North Carolina this weekend with a number of top North Carolina sportsbooks.

WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Picks

The betting favorite has won every match-up on the WWE schedule since the start of 2022. Last year, in 80 wrestling matches with odds posted, the betting favorite won at a 78% rate, cashing for over +5 units on the moneyline in that stretch. With all this in mind, it seems like an easy strategy to flat bet every favorite on the card, but there is still something left to be said about one match-up on the WrestleMania 38 card.

Ronda Rousey is a -700 betting favorite to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship over Charlotte Flair. Rousey has been absent for three years and will make her first WrestleMania appearance since 2019. While it may seem like a shoo-in position for Rousey to win the title, Flair has had a knack for coming through as an underdog. Charlotte Flair cashed three times as an underdog in 2021 and maybe due for another shocking upset over the returning Rousey this weekend.

