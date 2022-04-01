Magic sign guard Devin Cannady to 10-day contract

The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard Devin Cannady to a 10-day contract, according to sources. Cannady has spent his time playing for the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League. He averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in three seasons in the G League. In the 2019-20 season, the guard had the third-best free throw shooting percentage (93%) in the minor league basketball organization.

Also, he ranked 10th in made 3-point shot attempts (45.9%). For other player stats, Cannady is 6’1″ and weighs about 190 lbs. The guard suffered a fracture in his right ankle in the first quarter of the Magic’s 131-112 home loss against the Pacers on Apr. 25, 2021.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Cannady signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, but the player was waived three days later. Then, fast forward one year, the guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic on Nov. 27, 2020. Over the past couple of years, Cannady has been signing two-way and 10-day contracts with Orlando.

Additionally, in a total of eight games played with the Orlando Magic in the 2020-21 season, the guard averaged 4.3 points per game. The Indiana native made his NBA debut on Apr. 7, 2021. However, months later, his services were no longer needed in the league. Magic’s President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman is pleased to have the guard back.

Devin Cannady is ready to contribute again

Furthermore, in his four years playing for Princeton, Cannady averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in a total of 104 career games. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is once again awaiting his opportunity to support the struggling Magic. He will wear the No. 30 jersey with Orlando.

For one noteworthy performance, in the NBA G League this season, Cannady accumulated 32 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the Lakeland Magic’s 137-130 road win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Mar. 4. The player’s highlights are featured above. Other NBA and G League signings are available on the main page.