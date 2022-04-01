March Madness Final Four: The X-Factor for All Final Four Teams

With the NCAA March Madness Final Four set to start on Saturday, there’s no better time than now to discuss all of the X factors for each team.

Given that each team will be coming into this one as arguably the best in the country, each team will need to focus on one specific player and specific matchups in order to win this game. Between the last four teams in Duke, North Carolina, Villanova, and Kansas, there isn’t much of a difference in terms of talent.

This is perhaps the best Final Four of all time.

X-Factor For All Final Four Teams

Below, we will take a look at the X factors for each team.

Villanova – Justin Moore Injury

Although it would be wrong to claim that Villanova can’t win this game because of Justin Moore’s injury, it does raise some concerns about the team’s ability. He’s one of those guys that did everything and then some for the Wildcats, and he’ll be missed against a Kansas team that is loaded with talent.

The biggest uncertainty I have regarding Villanova is what they will do. The reason I say this is because Villanova frequently uses lineups that consist of only five or six players for the duration of a game. Now that Justin Moore is out, they’ll have to rely on someone else to finish the job, and I’m concerned about that.

North Carolina – Brady Manek vs Mark Williams

Brady Manek vs. Mark Williams is, in my opinion, the best matchup of the entire Final Four. Both of these players are not only outstanding college players, but they also have a chance to be extraordinary NBA players.

Manek has the ability to stretch the floor and dominate on the inside; posing a threat to any defense in the country.

Mark Williams, on the other hand, is one of college basketball’s best shot blockers, and he’ll make it incredibly difficult for Brady Manek to get going inside.

Kansas – Remy Martin Has To Be On His Game

I wasn’t a huge fan of Remy Martin’s game before the season started. However, what the youngster has been able to accomplish during the season must be recognized. Earlier in the tournament, he scored 23 points against Providence and 20 against Creighton.

The reason I feel he’s the X factor in this game is that Kansas will need him to get rolling if they want to beat this Villanova team. He can’t come out as he did against Miami and only score 9 points because Villanova will be able to score the basketball at a much higher level than Miami.

I think Kansas will lose this game if he doesn’t score at least 15 points.

Duke – Paolo Banchero Needs To Be The Best In The World

There isn’t much else to say about Duke’s clash with North Carolina besides that Paolo Banchero must prove to everyone that he’s the best in the world on Saturday.

This is going to be one of the most bizarre March Madness games ever, making it the ideal time for Banchero to prove to everyone that he deserves to be the first pick in the NBA draft this summer.