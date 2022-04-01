Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks reach agreement on a two-year, $18 million deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed right-handed pitcher Merrill Kelly to a new two-year contract agreement that will take him through the 2023 season. If he does not live up to the Diamondbacks’ expectations in the 2024-2025 season, he will be given a club option.

According to reports, Merrill Kelly’s new deal would include $18 million guaranteed.

This is a fantastic signing for a struggling Diamondbacks team, especially since he was one of the guys that many teams were seeking in the free-agent market throughout the league. Even with his signing, the Diamondbacks will almost surely finish last in the AL West, but it’s a step in the right direction for this franchise. They were also able to re-sign Ketel Marte, demonstrating that they intend to keep improving their roster and become a competitive team in the near future.

Merrill Kelly has pitched in 64 games in his career and has a 4.27 ERA. After being picked in the eighth round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays, he’s played three years with the Diamondbacks.

According to BetOnline, the Arizona Diamondbacks will have +20000 odds to win the NL West heading into the season. Given that these are the highest odds in not only the NL West, but all of baseball, it appears unlikely that this Diamondbacks squad will have much success this season, regardless of this deal.

Despite the fact that the Diamondbacks are unlikely to achieve the level of success that many fans have hoped for, this could be a significant step in the right direction. Unlike the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds, the Arizona Diamondbacks are demonstrating a willingness to spend money on its top players in order to develop a team capable of winning a World Series in the next five to ten years.