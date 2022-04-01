MLB Picks Today | Odds, Predictions, and Best MLB Bets Today

There will be plenty of MLB games to choose from on Friday, but it will be difficult given that it is only the preseason. We’ll go over today’s best MLB picks below.

MLB Games On Friday

Blue Jays vs Pirates

Phillies vs Orioles

Yankees vs Tigers

Marlins vs Astros

Red Sox vs Rays

Mets vs Cardinals

Braves vs Twins

Rangers vs Giants

Athletics vs White Sox

Cubs vs Diamondback

Reds vs Angels

Cubs vs Brewers

Diamondbacks vs Guardians

Mariners vs Rockies

Royals vs Padres

Because not all starters will play during the preseason, predicting games for the MLB preseason is one of the most difficult things to do in terms of picking winners for betting.

Best MLB Bets – Friday – April 1

Chicago Cubs ML vs Arizona Diamondbacks

I like the Chicago Cubs to take care of business against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Kyle Hendricks on the mound.

Despite the fact that the Diamondbacks will be throwing Madison Bumgarner, he hasn’t looked terrific this spring and didn’t have the season he expected last year. I believe the Cubs will be able to scratch together a few runs against him, which should be enough to overcome the Diamondbacks’ below-average offense in the spring training game.

Los Angeles Angels ML vs Cincinnati Reds

My favorite play of the day is the Los Angeles Angels to win outright against the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds have one of baseball’s worst rosters, and they’re relying on a few players with little MLB experience in this one.

The Los Angeles Angels, on the other hand, will be relying on Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, and the rest of their big guns. Reid Detmers, who has shown promise in this league as a top prospect down the road, will also start on the mound.

Milwaukee Brewers ML vs Chicago Cubs

Although we have already discussed one of the Chicago Cubs’ games, it is important to note that in MLB spring training, two teams from the same organization may play twice on the same day.

The Chicago Cubs will field two lineups against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, and I choose to wager against both of them today. The main reason I like the Milwaukee Brewers in this one is that they will be fielding the majority of their starting lineup, while the Cubs will pretty much have a “B team”