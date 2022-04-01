NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for April 1

On Friday, seven NHL games will be played, resulting in a plethora of wagers from which betters can profit. As teams with a chance to win the Stanley Cup face-off, this should offer some of the most exciting games of the year. Continue reading below for today’s NHL picks and parlays.

NHL Games On Friday

Islanders vs Rangers

Predators vs Sabres

Blackhawks vs Lightning

Senators vs Red Wings

Blues vs Oilers

Golden Knights vs Kraken

Ducks vs Coyotes

Best NHL Bets – Friday – April 1

Bettors can always get the best odds for all NHL games at BetOnline.

New York Islanders ML vs New York Rangers

When the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders meet, it’s always one of the year’s most exciting and contested games.

The Rangers will be the favorites in this one, but I’m going with the Islanders with +160 odds to win outright. I’ll admit that the Islanders haven’t played well this season, but I like that they’re on a two-game winning run right now, and I believe they’ll beat the Rangers and end their four-game winning streak.

Ottowa Senators ML vs Detroit Red Wings

On Friday, the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings will face off in one of the night’s most intriguing matchups. The Senators are going to be coming in at 23-37-6, while the Red Wings are 26-32-9. Personally, I’m going with the Ottawa Senators to win this game outright.

The Senators haven’t been playing particularly well recently, but neither have the Red Wings. Both teams are on a losing streak, with the Senators having dropped their last two games and the Red Wings dropping their last four.

Edmonton Oilers ML vs St. Louis Blues

The Edmonton Oilers and the St. Louis Blues will play in what is expected to be the best game of the night. These are two of the top teams in all of the NHL, therefore I expect this to be one of the more challenging games to predict.

Personally, I’ll be going with the Edmonton Oilers in this one because they’ll be playing at home. Both teams have been playing similar hockey throughout the season, but I’m going to go with my gut on this one and believe Edmonton will win on their home rink.

NHL Parlay Of The Day

This should be one of the tougher parlays to hit if we parlay these four games. Given that several of these games are toss-ups, and we’re already generating a profit just by placing straight bets on them, we’ll have some great odds. This bet appeals to me, but tail with caution.