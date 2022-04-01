NHL Picks and Predictions | Odds and Best Bets on the NHL Games Today

There will be seven games on the NHL slate Thursday schedule, with some of the best clubs in all of the NHL competing. Profit from our NHL choices and predictions for Friday below.

NHL Games On Friday

Islanders vs Rangers

Predators vs Sabres

Blackhawks vs Lightning

Senators vs Red Wings

Blues vs Oilers

Golden Knights vs Kraken

Ducks vs Coyotes

Having seven games is an excellent way to make money. Everyone should keep in mind that having more games isn’t always a good thing, so having seven to eight is the best alternative for bettors who don’t want to go overboard.

NHL Predictions – Friday – April 1

We’ll look at three predictions for Friday’s NHL slate, as well as the best bet of the day, below.

Predators vs Sabres – Prediction

On Friday, the Predators and Sabres will face off. Given that both of these teams have spent the entire season in the middle of the pack, this should be one of the more interesting games of the day. Both teams will be heading into this one with six wins in their last ten games, but I believe the Predators will be able to easily win this one.

Blackhawks vs Lightning – Prediction

The Blackhawks and the Lightning are ready to face off in one of the easier games of the day to wager on. The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t been playing particularly well in their last ten games, but they’ve just rebounded with a three-game winning streak, leading me to feel that they should be able to beat this below-average Chicago Blackhawks squad.

Ducks vs Coyotes – Prediction

When you consider that these two teams have been perhaps the worst in hockey all season, this is one of the odder games to bet on of the day. The Ducks will be coming into this game on an 11-game losing streak, while the Coyotes will be coming in with the fewest points in the NHL.

Personally, I’m going to take the Ducks to finally win a game and get back on track against this below-average Coyotes squad.

Favorite NHL Bet

My favorite wager of the evening is on the Tampa Bay Lightning to win by 1.5 goals. I’m going to put money on the puck line because I believe this club is realizing that if they don’t start working things out down the stretch, they’ll end up with a seed they don’t want. Although the Lightning are on a three-game winning streak, they were playing below-average hockey before those three games.

I absolutely expect them to come out here and dominate this below-average Blackhawks squad.