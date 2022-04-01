Mets

NL Cy Young Candidate Jacob deGrom Scratched, May Miss Opening Day

Nick Raffoul
NL Cy Young Candidate Jacob deGrom Scratched, May Miss Opening Day

New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom’s 2022 campaign is off to an ominous start, as Mets Beat Reporter Deesha Thosar reported Thursday that the right-hander has a tight shoulder and would be scratched from his Friday start. With his MLB Opening Day start also in jeopardy, deGrom’s injury could postpone the start of his season.

DeGrom’s year ended in 2021 following a July 7th start in which he experienced some forearm fatigue. Up to that date, DeGrom was having a Cy Young season posting a 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings pitched.

The Mets made some major additions this off-season, as owner Steve Cohen reached deep into his pockets to add Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Chris Bassit and Max Scherzer to a team that fell short of many expectations after signing Francisco Lindor to a ten-year, $340 million contract prior to last season.

Despite these additions, the Mets need Jacob DeGrom to stay healthy if they want a serious chance to contend for a World Series. As of now, DeGrom is getting an MRI on Friday, with his start on Opening Day officially in question.

NL Cy Young Odds After deGrom Injury

As for NL Cy Young betting odds, DeGrom is still the heavy favorite at +325 at BetOnline. He is followed by Corbin Burnes (+900), Walker Buehler (+1100), Max Scherzer (+1100) and Zack Wheeler (+1200).

The Mets also currently have the best odds, alongside the Atlanta Braves, to win the NL East this season (+150 at BetOnline). The Mets are second behind the Dodgers (+250) in odds to win the NL Pennant, while New York’s odds to win the NL currently sit at +500. It will be interesting to see where these odds move once an update on DeGrom is made public, but for now it seems oddsmakers are not overreacting to this news.

For a complete list of the NL Cy Young Award odds, check out the MLB betting odds from BetOnline below.

NL Cy Young Candidates NL Cy Young Award Odds BetOnline Free Play
Jacob deGrom +325 BetOnline logo
Corbin Burnes +900 BetOnline logo
Walker Buehler +1100 BetOnline logo
Max Scherzer +1100 BetOnline logo
Zack Wheeler +1200 BetOnline logo
Brandon Woodruff +1600 BetOnline logo
Aaron Nola +1600 BetOnline logo
Logan Webb +1600 BetOnline logo
Sandy Alcantara +1600 BetOnline logo
Carlos Rodon +1600 BetOnline logo
Topics  
Mets MLB
Nick Raffoul
Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul
Nick Raffoul
Shortly after graduating with an Honors in Business Administration, Nick turned his attention from traditional stocks and bonds to investing in the performance of sports teams. He uses a combination of advanced stats and historical data to create sports investment models to identify value and generate consistent profits. Nick's work can also be found at Basketball Insiders, Pistons Powered, Safe Betting Sites, Winners And Whiners, and more.
View All Posts By Nick Raffoul

Related To Mets

Top 20 MLB players who changed teams since end of the lockout

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 14 2022

NOW The Lockout Is Officially Over

metstradamus  •  Mar 12 2022

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jordan Yamamoto

Mike Phillips  •  Jan 13 2022

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Trevor Williams

Mike Phillips  •  Jan 12 2022

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Mason Williams

Mike Phillips  •  Jan 11 2022

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Taijuan Walker

Mike Phillips  •  Jan 10 2022

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jonathan Villar

Mike Phillips  •  Jan 7 2022