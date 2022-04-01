NL Cy Young Candidate Jacob deGrom Scratched, May Miss Opening Day

New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom’s 2022 campaign is off to an ominous start, as Mets Beat Reporter Deesha Thosar reported Thursday that the right-hander has a tight shoulder and would be scratched from his Friday start. With his MLB Opening Day start also in jeopardy, deGrom’s injury could postpone the start of his season.

Jacob deGrom has a tight right shoulder, says Buck Showalter. He will likely be scratched from his scheduled start tomorrow and will likely go for tests. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) April 1, 2022

DeGrom’s year ended in 2021 following a July 7th start in which he experienced some forearm fatigue. Up to that date, DeGrom was having a Cy Young season posting a 1.08 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 92 innings pitched.

The Mets made some major additions this off-season, as owner Steve Cohen reached deep into his pockets to add Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Chris Bassit and Max Scherzer to a team that fell short of many expectations after signing Francisco Lindor to a ten-year, $340 million contract prior to last season.

Despite these additions, the Mets need Jacob DeGrom to stay healthy if they want a serious chance to contend for a World Series. As of now, DeGrom is getting an MRI on Friday, with his start on Opening Day officially in question.

NL Cy Young Odds After deGrom Injury

As for NL Cy Young betting odds, DeGrom is still the heavy favorite at +325 at BetOnline. He is followed by Corbin Burnes (+900), Walker Buehler (+1100), Max Scherzer (+1100) and Zack Wheeler (+1200).

The Mets also currently have the best odds, alongside the Atlanta Braves, to win the NL East this season (+150 at BetOnline). The Mets are second behind the Dodgers (+250) in odds to win the NL Pennant, while New York’s odds to win the NL currently sit at +500. It will be interesting to see where these odds move once an update on DeGrom is made public, but for now it seems oddsmakers are not overreacting to this news.

For a complete list of the NL Cy Young Award odds, check out the MLB betting odds from BetOnline below.