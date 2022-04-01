What Sports to Watch on TV This Weekend April 2 & 3

In a new weekly segment at the Sports Daily, we will preview the five most fascinating sporting events on television each Friday. With The Masters, Final Four, and NBA Playoffs all happening this month, April is one of the best times of the year for sports fans. The Final Four tips off this weekend and March Madness comes to a close with the National Championship Game on Monday. There are also some great events happening in tennis, golf, and hockey over the weekend. Let’s go over what sports to watch on TV this weekend.

The Top 5 Sports to Watch on TV This Weekend April 2 & 3

Here are some of the biggest events in sports this weekend.

5. NHL – Pittsburgh Penguins @ Colorado Avalanche

In this intriguing NHL matchup between two of the league’s best, the Penguins face the Avalanche (ABC/Sportsnet One, 3 P.M. ET). Both teams are playoff bound. The Avalanche in fact are the only team to have reached the century mark in total points so far. With 102 points, they have four more points than the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. The Penguins are third in the Metropolitan with 92 points, but it is just a matter of time before they clinch a playoff berth, as they are 23 points up on the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders, who are tied for fifth in the Metropolitan with 69 points. Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 83 points, while Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 71 points.

4. LPGA – Chevron Championship

The first major of the year in women’s golf is taking place this weekend in southern California. At press time, Hinako Shibuno of Japan has the one-stroke lead at -9 on Annie Park of the United States and Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand. This will be the final time that the Chevron Championship is taking place in Rancho Mirage, California. Round three and four will start on Golf Channel at 5pm ET.

3. Miami Masters Finals

The second ATP 1000 Masters Series Tennis Final takes place on Sunday. Norway’s Casper Ruud is in the final, where he will face either Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain. The men’s final is at 1 p.m. ET on Tennis Channel (TSN in Canada). The women’s final will take place Saturday between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Iga Swiatek of Poland at 1 p.m. ET on Tennis Channel (TSN in Canada). Swiatek will move into the world number one spot as of next week with the retirement of Australia’s Ash Barty.

2. NCAA Final Four Semi-Final – Kansas vs. Villanova

The first of two NCAA final four matches will have the Jayhawks, the number one seed in the Midwest Region, facing second-ranked Villanova (TBS/TSN, 6:09 ET). Kansas is coming off a very impressive Elite Eight game where they clobbered the University of Miami-Florida 76-50. Villanova meanwhile beat Houston 50-44 in the Elite Eight.

1. NCAA Final Four Semi-Final – Duke vs. North Carolina

Duke and UNC will meet in the NCAA Tournament for the first time this weekend. In one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports, this is the final weekend where sports fans will get to see the legend Mike Krzyzewski on the sidelines. That is simply the reason why this must see TV. Approximate game time is Saturday, 8:49 p.m. ET on TBS/TSN.