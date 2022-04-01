Where to Bet on WrestleMania 38 | California Sports Betting Guide

The biggest WWE event of the year, WrestleMania will be live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In classic WWE fashion, the stakes are bigger than ever with multiple titles on the line in a two-day event special on April 2nd and 3rd. California residents wanting to bet on WrestleMania can get in on the action at the top regulated WWE betting sites. While California sports betting is illegal, WWE fans can still bet on the event online. In this article, we’ll break down where to bet on WrestleMania 38 in California and claim up to $6,375 in WWE betting bonuses.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for WWE WrestleMania 2022

The WWE pulled out all the stops this weekend with the biggest names and the return of legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Below, we’ll go over the best California sportsbooks for WrestleMania 38.

Where to Bet on WrestleMania 38 in California

Even though there has been no movement on the California sports betting market, WWE fans can bet on WrestleMania 38 at regulated online sportsbooks.

Check out the list below for more information on where to bet on WrestleMania in California.

WrestleMania 38 Schedule— How to Watch WWE WrestleMania 2022 in California

🤼 WrestleMania 38 | Wrestlemania 2022

📅 WrestleMania Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 🕙 When is WrestleMania 2022: 8:00pm ET

8:00pm ET 🏟 Where is WrestleMania: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX 📺 How to Watch WrestleMania 38: WWE PPV

WWE PPV 🏆 WWE WrestleMania Main Event: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns 🎲 WrestleMania Odds: Lesnar (+225) | Reigns (-350)

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Match Card

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey.

Seth Rollins vs. Mystery Opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin.

The New Day vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show.

WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card

Winner Takes All match: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship).

Edge vs. AJ Styles.

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy.

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory.

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natayla and Shayna Baszer.

WWE WrestleMania 2022 Odds | Best Odds to Win WrestleMania 38

On The Grandest Stage of Them All, the WWE pulls out all the biggest stars for the two-day WrestleMania 38 event. With the Universal Champion, WWE Champion, Raw Women’s Champion, SmackDown Women’s Champion titles all on the line, there is major WWE betting value this weekend during WrestleMania 2022.

Below, we’ll break down the best WrestleMania 2022 betting odds this weekend.

All odds are taken from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting apps.

WrestleMania 38 Odds: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Betting Odds

In a winner take all match, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will be headlining 2022 WWE WrestleMania. WWE Champion Lesnar has a long history with universal title holder Roman Reigns. While the two have fought before, the winner will be crowned undisputed top dog in all of WWE. The best California sports betting sites have Reigns as the favorite at -350 odds.

For the latest Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns odds, check out the chart from BetOnline, one of the best WWE betting sites.

Bet Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Play Moneyline +225 -350

WWE WrestleMania Odds: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Odds

While Ronda Rousey’s return wasn’t perceived well among fans, she has gained traction after winning the Royal Rumble in January. The fight between Rousey vs Flair has been a critical flop. In this situation, Rousey is the baby face with odds on favorite to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at -800 odds.

For the latest Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair odds, check out the Wrestlemania 2022 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet Ronda Rousey Charlotte Flair Play Moneyline -800 +425

WrestleMania 2022 Odds: Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins Odds

While Seth Rollins won’t know his mystery opponent until he gets in the ring, it would be a surprise if the WWE doesn’t bring out Cody Rhodes. After founding AEW, Rhodes comes back to the ring at -450 odds. It looks like the WWE will be welcoming back the American Nightmare with open arms.

For the latest Mystery Opponent vs Seth Rollins odds, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Bet Mystery Opponent Seth Rollins Play Moneyline -450 +275

WrestleMania Betting Odds: Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio Odds

Logan Paul will be making his WWE debut with The Miz against the Mysterios. While it’s usually a safe bet to take a celebrity to win, Paul is a controversial choice among fans. After helping Miz steal Rey Mysterio’s mask, Paul will most likely be one of the few celebrities to lose their WrestleMania match. Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio are pick’ems at the top California sports betting sites, which should leave some value on the Mysterio brothers in this match.

For the latest Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio odds, check out the Wrestlemania 38 odds from BetOnline.

Bet Logan Paul & The Miz Dominik & Rey Mysterio Play Moneyline -120 -120

Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch Odds | WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds

Becky Lynch made her return at SummerSlam reclaiming her Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair in just 26 seconds. While there’s no good way for the WWE to make up for Belair losing in second, winning a revenge match on the biggest stage is a great place to start. At -500 odds, Belair is the odds on favorite to win the Raw Championship title at WrestleMania 38.

For the latest Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch odds, check out the Wrestlemania odds from BetOnline below.

Bet Bianca Belair Becky Lynch Play Moneyline -500 +350

What Will Happen First at WrestleMania 38 | WWE WrestleMania 2022 Props Betting

After 19 years, Stone Cold Steve Austin will make his WWE return in his home state of Texas. The Texas Rattlesnake will end the night on Kevin Owens’ “KO Show”. Wrestling fans will be cheated without a “Stone Cold” stunner, look for WrestleMania night one to end in mayhem in the hands of Steve Austin. At the best California sports betting sites, Stone Cold delivering a stunner to Kevin Owens opened at -800 odds.

For the latest betting odds for WWE WrestleMania props, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

Bet Stone Cold Stunners Kevin Owens Kevin Owen Stunner Stone Cold Play Moneyline -800 +450

The Best California WWE Betting Sites | CA Sportsbooks for WrestleMania 38

WWE fans in the Golden State looking to bet on WrestleMania for free can get their hands on the best California sports betting bonuses this weekend. With up to $6,375 in free bets, California residents can turn their WWE knowledge into cold hard cash.

For more information about the best California sports betting bonuses available for WrestleMania, scroll down below.

WrestleMania 38 Predictions | WrestleMania 2022 Bets

While it is well known that the WWE is scripted, fans still have an opportunity to bet on their favorite wrestlers this weekend at WrestleMania 38. California bettors looking for great value on the night can choose a pick'em in the Logan Paul & The Miz vs Dominik & Rey Mysterio match. Paul will be making his WWE in-ring debut on Saturday night. While fans are not thrilled about the celebrity guest appearance, Paul looks willing to play ball with the WWE. Look for Paul and Miz to be the heel on at AT&T stadium, take the Mysterios to win on the moneyline.

