American League Central Preview | Every AL Central Team’s Odds to Win the World Series

The Chicago White Sox won their fourth American League Central Division title since realignment in 1994. Chicago won the division last year with a record of 93 wins and 69 losses, and in convincing fashion, as they were 13 games ahead of the second place Cleveland Indians. Cleveland (who is now the Guardians), the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins struggled in staying competitive in 2021. Let’s see what the division may have in store for 2022.

AL Central Preview — Odds to Win the World Series

The White Sox are the clear favourites to defend the division title. Below, we’ll break down every AL Central team, plus their odds to win the World Series.

Chicago White Sox — +1400 Odds to Win the World Series

The White Sox will be counting on a continued balanced attack throughout their offensive lineup again in 2022. Last season, first baseman Jose Abreu led Chicago with 30 home runs and 117 runs batted in. They received speed and consistency at the top of the order from shortstop Tim Anderson (18 stolen bases and a batting average of .309), an impressive average of .338 from centerfielder Louis Robert, and production from a defensive-minded position in catcher Yasmani Grandal, who had 23 home runs and 62 runs batted in. On the mound, the White Sox are hoping Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Dylan Cease repeat their productivity where they combined for 35 wins, 603 strikeouts, and an earned run average under four. Meanwhile, Australian closer Liam Hendriks led the American League with 38 saves. The new key acquisitions are second baseman Josh Harrison and setup man Kendall Graveman who played the end of last season with Oakland and Houston respectively.

Minnesota Twins — +5000 Odds to Win the World Series

The long term direction of the Minnesota Twins is very puzzling at the moment. They got rid of ace Jose Berrios in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays at last year’s trade deadline and then watched Michael Pineda and Alex Colome sign with the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies respectively in free agency. They also traded third baseman Josh Donaldson to New York in a blockbuster deal, making one think they would go into a rebuilding mode. Then the Twins shocked the baseball world with the signing of shortstop Carlos Correa (.279, 26 HR, 92 RBIs) to a whopping three-year deal worth $105 million. By signing Correa, the Twins’ focus is now shifting. Still, pitching depth is a serious problem. No starting pitcher had an ERA under four last season, while Dylan Bundy struggled mightily with the Angels as he had an earned run average over six, and a poor win/loss record of two wins and nine losses.

Detroit Tigers– +5000 Odds to Win the World Series

The Tigers attempted to improve their starting rotation in the offseason with the signings of Eduardo Rodriguez from the Boston Red Sox and Pineda from the Twins. Offensively, rookies Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson are expected to see regular playing time. The Tigers will also be hoping newly acquired shortstop Javier Baez from the New York Mets will show better plate protection than he did in 2021. Last year Baez led Major League Baseball with 184 strikeouts while up to bat.

Cleveland Guardians — +6600 Odds to Win the World Series

Cleveland has a new name, but the same nucleus of players as they did in 2021. Their star player is third baseman Jose Ramirez who had 36 home runs and 103 runs batted in during the 2021 season. If Cleveland finds themselves out of contention at the All-Star Break, then do not be surprised if they consider trading Ramirez and ace Shane Bieber (7-4, 134 K, 3.17 ERA).

Kansas City Royals — +10000 Odds to Win the World Series

Kansas City is the last team from the American League Central to win the World Series, an accomplishment they achieved in 2015. It should take a few years for the Royals to contend again, but were some significant positives in 2021. Catcher Salvador Perez was amazing, as he led the American League with 48 home runs and 121 runs batted in. Meanwhile, leadoff hitter Whit Merrifield led the American League with 40 stolen bases, and Major League Baseball with 42 doubles. Meanwhile, the Royals brought back starting pitcher Zack Greinke (11-6, 120 K, 4.16 ERA). Even though Greinke is second at the moment in the rotation, behind Brady Singer, he is probably the best Royals pitcher on the staff.

Odds to Win the World Series for Every AL Central Team

Below, you’ll find the odds to win the World series for every AL Central team from BetOnline.