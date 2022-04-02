Best NBA Parlays Today | NBA Picks and Parlays for Tonight’s Games (April 2)

It will be difficult for gamblers to forecast some of the games on Saturday because there are just five NBA games scheduled for the day. Given that some of the NBA’s best teams will be competing, bettors will have to make some difficult selections if they want to profit. Check out our best NBA bets of the day to help you make some money.

NBA Games On Saturday

Hornets vs 76ers

Cavaliers vs Knicks

Nets vs Hawks

Heat vs Bulls

Jazz vs Warriors

Best NBA Bets – Saturday, April 2

Below, we’re going to go over two picks and one parlay that bettors can profit from.

Brooklyn Nets -2 vs Atlanta Hawks

Taking the Brooklyn Nets – 2 against the Atlanta Hawks is my favorite play of the day. Given that the Atlanta Hawks have not had the season they had hoped for during the year, I believe Brooklyn will easily win this game.

I have some concerns because Atlanta is starting to play their best basketball down the stretch, as they have won seven of their last ten games and are on a four-game winning streak, but I think Brooklyn gets back on track and takes care of business in this one.

Miami Heat -2 vs Chicago Bulls

This is going to be the lock of the night for me. Against good teams, the Chicago Bulls have been one of the worst teams in the NBA all season, and I don’t see that changing on Saturday.

The Miami Heat haven’t been playing particularly well in their last 10 to 15 games, but they should be able to handle the Chicago Bulls with ease. The Bulls have still yet to beat any of the top three teams in each conference.

NBA Parlay Of The Day

To be safe, we’ll take the money lines in a few of these games so that the teams just need to win outright and we don’t lose money by taking the spreads if they don’t cover. I believe that the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat will easily win their respective games, and that Golden State will defeat the Utah Jazz.

Golden State has been playing below-average basketball for the previous few weeks, leading for this being a perfect game to do so.