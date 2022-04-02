Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Given the number of NHL games on Saturday, there will be plenty of opportunities to profit from player props. We’ll take a look at the top NHL player props of the day down below.

NHL Games On Saturday

Panthers vs Devils

Penguins vs Avalanche

Blue Jackets vs Bruins

Canadiens vs Lightning

Wild vs Hurricanes

Maple Leafs vs Flyers

Kings vs Jets

Blues vs Flames

Stars vs Sharks

Best NHL Player Props – Saturday – April 2

Bettors will be able to profit from all of these games in simple ways from BetOnline. Saturday’s game will feature some of the NHL’s finest goal scorers and point leaders, making some of these bets more likely to hit than normal.

Auston Matthews – Anytime Scorer

Taking Auston Matthews for a goal at any point during the game is one of my favorite plays of the day. He’s one of the top players in the league, as seen by his 50 goals this season. He presently has 87 points on the season, and I believe this will be a nice matchup for him against a below-average Flyers squad to add to his total.

Bryan Rust – Over 0.5 Points

Bryan Rust currently has 56 goals on the season, and I like him to add to that total on Saturday. The Penguins will face a star-studded Avalanche squad, which is something I take into account and enjoy when selecting players to have points.

The reason I say that is because if the Penguins are going to beat the Avalanche, Brian Rust will have to do what he does best, which is make an impact with assists and goals.

Steven Stamkos – Anytime Scorer

My final bet of the night will be on Steven Stamkos to score a goal at any point throughout the game. I usually try to take Stamkos for a goal whenever he’s on the ice. And he did have a goal in our last player props bet, so you would have won some money if you had tailed that bet.

I believe he will be able to maintain the same level of domination that he has shown for most of the season against arguably the worst team in the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens.